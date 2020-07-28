'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms'

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
Pupil denied entry to his Christian school for wearing isiphandla
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nelly Mthembu (Mother)
Today at 16:10
Charting a healthier way forward for alcohol in SA, now and into the future
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 16:20
Netflix teams up with SASFED to create film and TV relief fund to help SA creatives
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Trish Downing , Covid-19 Crisis Manager for the Independent Producers Organisation.
Today at 16:45
Children born abroad with one South African parent have right to citizenship
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Liesl Muller - Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 16:53
The impact of stigma in treating hepatitis
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 17:20
Local coffee shop delivers coffee for health workers every Friday
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Adele Smith
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms'

28 July 2020 11:55 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Bheki Cele
Possession of firearms
Gun control

Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show debate whether citizens should own personal firearms.

A judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal has agreed with the national police commissioner and the Minister of Police Bheki Cele in a ruling which prevented gun owners to maintain possession of their firearms when licences have expired. The ruling was published on 24 July 2020.

The appeal was brought by the Gun Owners of South Africa back in 2018, initiating an urgent application against the police forbidding them from implementing any plans of action in accepting firearms with an expired licence.

A caller by the name of Themba expressed his disappointment on the possibility of firearms being taken away and that citizens should be encouraged to purchase them for safety purposes.

I think for me citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms because the murder rate in South Africa is just out of order.

Caller, Themba

RELATED: Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3

The appeals court argued that there was a risk that some of the firearms illegally in the possession of their owners, may be stolen or lost, ending up in the hands of criminals who may harm society.

Another listener by the name of Tshidi sent a text, arguing that owning a firearm in South Africa is disastrous especially with the alcohol problem citizens have within the country.

Can you imagine the combination of the alcohol problems already in society and accessible guns; that’s just a disaster waiting to happen.

Caller, Tshidi

RELATED: Proposed legislation will make it harder to own a gun

Gun Owners of South Africa argued that 80% of firearms which have expired licences are kept for self-defence.

Listen below for the full interview...


28 July 2020 11:55 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Bheki Cele
Possession of firearms
Gun control

