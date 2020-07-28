'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms'
A judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal has agreed with the national police commissioner and the Minister of Police Bheki Cele in a ruling which prevented gun owners to maintain possession of their firearms when licences have expired. The ruling was published on 24 July 2020.
The appeal was brought by the Gun Owners of South Africa back in 2018, initiating an urgent application against the police forbidding them from implementing any plans of action in accepting firearms with an expired licence.
A caller by the name of Themba expressed his disappointment on the possibility of firearms being taken away and that citizens should be encouraged to purchase them for safety purposes.
I think for me citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms because the murder rate in South Africa is just out of order.Caller, Themba
RELATED: Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3
The appeals court argued that there was a risk that some of the firearms illegally in the possession of their owners, may be stolen or lost, ending up in the hands of criminals who may harm society.
Another listener by the name of Tshidi sent a text, arguing that owning a firearm in South Africa is disastrous especially with the alcohol problem citizens have within the country.
Can you imagine the combination of the alcohol problems already in society and accessible guns; that’s just a disaster waiting to happen.Caller, Tshidi
RELATED: Proposed legislation will make it harder to own a gun
Gun Owners of South Africa argued that 80% of firearms which have expired licences are kept for self-defence.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Opinion
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown
The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.Read More
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee
A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket
Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black players, writes Adrian Ephraim.Read More
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More