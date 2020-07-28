'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms'





A judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal has agreed with the national police commissioner and the Minister of Police Bheki Cele in a ruling which prevented gun owners to maintain possession of their firearms when licences have expired. The ruling was published on 24 July 2020.

The appeal was brought by the Gun Owners of South Africa back in 2018, initiating an urgent application against the police forbidding them from implementing any plans of action in accepting firearms with an expired licence.

A caller by the name of Themba expressed his disappointment on the possibility of firearms being taken away and that citizens should be encouraged to purchase them for safety purposes.

I think for me citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms because the murder rate in South Africa is just out of order. Caller, Themba

The appeals court argued that there was a risk that some of the firearms illegally in the possession of their owners, may be stolen or lost, ending up in the hands of criminals who may harm society.

Another listener by the name of Tshidi sent a text, arguing that owning a firearm in South Africa is disastrous especially with the alcohol problem citizens have within the country.

Can you imagine the combination of the alcohol problems already in society and accessible guns; that’s just a disaster waiting to happen. Caller, Tshidi

Gun Owners of South Africa argued that 80% of firearms which have expired licences are kept for self-defence.

