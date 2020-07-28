Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable?

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:45
Pupil denied entry to his Christian school for wearing isiphandla
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nelly Mthembu (Mother)
Today at 16:10
Charting a healthier way forward for alcohol in SA, now and into the future
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 16:20
Netflix teams up with SASFED to create film and TV relief fund to help SA creatives
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Trish Downing , Covid-19 Crisis Manager for the Independent Producers Organisation.
Today at 16:45
Children born abroad with one South African parent have right to citizenship
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Liesl Muller - Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 16:53
The impact of stigma in treating hepatitis
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 17:20
Local coffee shop delivers coffee for health workers every Friday
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Adele Smith
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Moderation is key to tackling alcohol abuse in South Africa The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education is urging South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. 28 July 2020 3:09 PM
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. 27 July 2020 7:24 PM
View all Local
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruption 28 July 2020 12:54 PM
Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable? Cosac's Lawson Naidoo and Ethics Institute's Dr Paul Vorster discuss government officials being accused in tender irregularities. 28 July 2020 11:45 AM
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund. 28 July 2020 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19. 28 July 2020 2:11 PM
JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response Human resources director Donald Khumalo says employees can take the leave over four consecutive months or in a staggered phase. 28 July 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves. 28 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms' Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show debate whether citizens should own personal firearms. 28 July 2020 11:55 AM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable?

28 July 2020 11:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Bandile Masuku
tenders
tender irregularities
khuselo diko

Cosac's Lawson Naidoo and Ethics Institute's Dr Paul Vorster discuss government officials being accused in tender irregularities.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Cosac) executive secretary Lawson Naidoo has welcomed the step by President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khuselo Diko to take a leave of absence pending an investigation into Gauteng health tenders linked to her husband.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu announced on Monday that Diko was taking leave of absence following the allegations that her husband, amaBhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe, benefited from a Gauteng government tender of R125 million to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PEE).

RELATED: ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has also been fingered into the matter.

However, he has denied any wrongdoing citing that as an executive council member he was not involved in the provincial Department of Health’s procurement process.

Special Investigating Unit will probe into 90 companies that received contracts from the Gauteng Department of Health.

RELATED: COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga

Naidoo along with Ethics Institute senior research specialist Dr Paul Vorster join Clement Manyathela to discuss these investigations as well as the conflict of interest involving these government officials.

Given the high-profile position that Diko holds, it was really critical that she be removed from that position so as to not cloud the office of the president. This is a welcomed step and we should now be focusing on that investigation.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Cosac

A speedy investigation will determine the next step as to whether Diko ought to be removed from her position, he adds.

Vorster says a conflict of interest usually occurs an entity or an individual becomes unreliable because of some clash between personal interests and professional duties.

One of the parties to whom they are loyal to ultimately will get the short end of the stick at some point due to the fact that the individual holds a second interest of some sort.

Dr Paul Vorster, Senior research specialist - Ethics Institute

Listen below to the full conversation:


28 July 2020 11:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Bandile Masuku
tenders
tender irregularities
khuselo diko

More from Politics

bandile-masukujpg

Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims

28 July 2020 12:54 PM

Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruption

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200324-dondo-mogajane-edjpg

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga

28 July 2020 7:41 AM

Political analyst unpacks Khusela Diko been granted leave of absence over alleged tender irregularities by her husband's company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko / Twitter

Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence

27 July 2020 6:31 PM

This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng department of Health

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims

27 July 2020 4:37 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel court case corruption - 123rf

People are beginning to say maybe crime pays in this country - Sandile Zungu

27 July 2020 2:09 PM

The president of the Black Business Council slams corrupt officials who benefit from COVID-19 relief funds

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190801da-logogif

[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress

27 July 2020 11:41 AM

The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the congress have been adequately addressed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200720 Bandile Masuku1

Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes

27 July 2020 9:15 AM

This after a 'Sunday Independent' report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for PPE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFFBLM_1336

Malema: Corruption under Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ has worsened

26 July 2020 3:55 PM

Malema said the lack of precise leadership had given way for COVID-19 funds to be looted in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

julius-malema-eff-pre-birthdayjpeg

WATCH: Malema speaks at EFF 7-year birthday celebration

26 July 2020 1:17 PM

Malema says since its inception, the party has inspired its members to have dignity and defend themselves from injustices such racial discrimination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims

Politics

Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable?

Politics

Moderation is key to tackling alcohol abuse in South Africa

Local

EWN Highlights

4 of 6 units restored but load shedding not off the cards, says Eskom

28 July 2020 3:40 PM

Nathi Nhleko denies telling Berning Ntlemeza about Anwa Dramat’s suspension

28 July 2020 3:12 PM

NC family farm attack: Daughter’s body found, parents still missing

28 July 2020 2:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA