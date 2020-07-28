[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
Netflix teams up with SASFED to create film and TV relief fund to help SA creatives
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Trish Downing , Covid-19 Crisis Manager for the Independent Producers Organisation.
Today at 16:45
Children born abroad with one South African parent have right to citizenship
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Liesl Muller - Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 16:53
The impact of stigma in treating hepatitis
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 17:20
Local coffee shop delivers coffee for health workers every Friday
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Adele Smith
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Moderation is key to tackling alcohol abuse in South Africa The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education is urging South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. 28 July 2020 3:09 PM
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. 27 July 2020 7:24 PM
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruption 28 July 2020 12:54 PM
Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable? Cosac's Lawson Naidoo and Ethics Institute's Dr Paul Vorster discuss government officials being accused in tender irregularities. 28 July 2020 11:45 AM
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund. 28 July 2020 9:01 AM
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19. 28 July 2020 2:11 PM
JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response Human resources director Donald Khumalo says employees can take the leave over four consecutive months or in a staggered phase. 28 July 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves. 28 July 2020 12:05 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms' Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show debate whether citizens should own personal firearms. 28 July 2020 11:55 AM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged

28 July 2020 12:05 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
World of Work
self promoting
self-promotion

Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves.

Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana says there is still a long way to go in entrenching the practice of self-promotion among women.

According to the Harvard Gazette, self-promotion is seen as an essential tool for career advancement or networking but studies show that as important as this is, men are far more at ease with it than women, which contributes to a broad disparity in promotions and pay.

Atagana shares some of what is holding people back from promoting themselves and why it is especially important for women to be empowered.

For a lot of people, when they kind of hear the idea of self-promotion they automatically begin with 'oh, why are you bragging' but self-promotion, especially in the workplace is based on facts. It is how we empower women and underrepresented groups to overcome some of the cultural, social and gender-related issues that kind of hold them back.

Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs - Google SA

Historically, culturally, we have been told a woman's place is X and because a woman's place is X, she shouldn't reach beyond that.

Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs - Google SA

There is also modesty that makes it hard for people to do this. In a lot of African societies, it is hard to kind of say what you did, especially when you come from a family of overachievers. You always feel very self-conscious. 'Is it worth saying what I have achieved?' But accomplishments don't speak for themselves.

Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs - Google SA

When we think about self-promoting, it is not bragging if it's based on facts.

Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs - Google SA

A person's work is not an entity on its own, a person's work is attached to a person. You cannot say Mich promote your work and not yourself. If I am not advocating for myself that means women will not be in leadership positions, which is hindering for a business.

Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs - Google SA

Click on the link below to hear more....


absa-logo-newpng

Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response

28 July 2020 2:11 PM

The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

Babysitting mother baby 123rflifestyle 123rf

JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response

28 July 2020 1:40 PM

Human resources director Donald Khumalo says employees can take the leave over four consecutive months or in a staggered phase.

Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet

27 July 2020 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

'The minute the IMF loan arrives in central bank account it's gonna disappear'

27 July 2020 1:35 PM

Economist Duma Gqubule shares his views on SA's application for roughly R70-billion in COVID-19 related emergency funding.

Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

'The R200m and credit facility from Treasury are available for tourism sector'

27 July 2020 1:10 PM

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says they are discussing the possibility of leisure travel.

Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice

23 July 2020 9:10 PM

Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims

Politics

Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable?

Politics

Moderation is key to tackling alcohol abuse in South Africa

Local

4 of 6 units restored but load shedding not off the cards, says Eskom

28 July 2020 3:40 PM

Nathi Nhleko denies telling Berning Ntlemeza about Anwa Dramat’s suspension

28 July 2020 3:12 PM

NC family farm attack: Daughter’s body found, parents still missing

28 July 2020 2:24 PM

