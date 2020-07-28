[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged





Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana says there is still a long way to go in entrenching the practice of self-promotion among women.

According to the Harvard Gazette, self-promotion is seen as an essential tool for career advancement or networking but studies show that as important as this is, men are far more at ease with it than women, which contributes to a broad disparity in promotions and pay.

Atagana shares some of what is holding people back from promoting themselves and why it is especially important for women to be empowered.

For a lot of people, when they kind of hear the idea of self-promotion they automatically begin with 'oh, why are you bragging' but self-promotion, especially in the workplace is based on facts. It is how we empower women and underrepresented groups to overcome some of the cultural, social and gender-related issues that kind of hold them back. Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs - Google SA

Historically, culturally, we have been told a woman's place is X and because a woman's place is X, she shouldn't reach beyond that. Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs - Google SA

There is also modesty that makes it hard for people to do this. In a lot of African societies, it is hard to kind of say what you did, especially when you come from a family of overachievers. You always feel very self-conscious. 'Is it worth saying what I have achieved?' But accomplishments don't speak for themselves. Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs - Google SA

When we think about self-promoting, it is not bragging if it's based on facts. Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs - Google SA

A person's work is not an entity on its own, a person's work is attached to a person. You cannot say Mich promote your work and not yourself. If I am not advocating for myself that means women will not be in leadership positions, which is hindering for a business. Mich Atagana, Head of communications and public affairs - Google SA

