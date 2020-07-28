JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has introduced a gender-neutral leave policy that allows all employees to take four months of paid parental leave regardless of their gender. This policy makes the provision of all JSE employees who are expecting a newborn or have adopted a child to spend time with their family.
JSE human resources director Donald Khumalo mentioned the key roles that inspired them to make this decision which includes being relatable in a changing society, encouraging the elimination of gender-based policies that could perpetuate stereotypes and employees playing an active role in being apart of their respective families.
We took all these three key things and decided its important for us to change our maternity leave to parental leave which allows all employees to enjoy four months' leave with their child at any given point.Donald Khumalo, human resources director at Johannesburg Stock Exchange
RELATED: New parental leave law kicks in, report non-compliance urges Cosatu
The employees can choose to take the leave over four consecutive months with their partners or in a staggered phase.
Khumalo says the response has been great and encouraged corporate South Africa to follow suit as this is a necessary stunt that many people need.
It has been a great response from our colleagues inside the JSE, predominately male colleagues and colleagues of the LGBTQ has been a community who have come out to say: 'Donald this is very progressive, it will allow us the opportunity to play an active role when we decide to adopt a child or when we are blessed with a child.'Donald Khumalo, human resources director at Johannesburg Stock Exchange
More from Business
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response
The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.Read More
[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged
Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
'The minute the IMF loan arrives in central bank account it's gonna disappear'
Economist Duma Gqubule shares his views on SA's application for roughly R70-billion in COVID-19 related emergency funding.Read More
'The R200m and credit facility from Treasury are available for tourism sector'
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says they are discussing the possibility of leisure travel.Read More
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option
Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown.Read More