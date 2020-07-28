Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims





There are mounting calls for Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku to step aside amid corruption allegations.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has joined that chorus citing that those implicated in irregular tender processes linked to the COVID-19 relief fund need to do the honourable thing by taking special leave.

On Monday, it was announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khuselo Diko will take a leave of absence pending an investigation into Gauteng health tenders linked to her husband.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to the trade union federation's Gauteng provincial chairperson Amos Monyela to give more insight on the matter.

Indeed we want Bandile Masuku to step aside as whatever they are doing, a worker is going to be made a scapegoat. In order for us to follow what Ramaphosa was selling to the people of South Africa in the New Dawn that says if a person is tainted they need to step aside until they clear their names. Amos Monyela, Gauteng provincial chairperson - Cosatu

Gauteng is the epicentre of the coronavirus and it has now become the epicentre of corruption particularly in tender rigging. Amos Monyela, Gauteng provincial chairperson - Cosatu

People who are alleged to have stolen money belonging to the people must step aside and wait for investigations to begin in order to clear their names, he says.

