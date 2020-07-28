PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
Netflix teams up with SASFED to create film and TV relief fund to help SA creatives
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Trish Downing , Covid-19 Crisis Manager for the Independent Producers Organisation.
Today at 16:45
Children born abroad with one South African parent have right to citizenship
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Liesl Muller - Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 16:53
The impact of stigma in treating hepatitis
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 17:20
Local coffee shop delivers coffee for health workers every Friday
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Adele Smith
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble

28 July 2020 1:43 PM
by Neo Koza
On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) boss Irvin Khoza has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC will be the first Absa Premiership teams to enter the bio-bubble in Gauteng.

The season is scheduled to resume from 8 August.

The Nedbank Cup semi-finals will restart the campaign, followed by the resumption of the Absa Premiership and Glad Africa Championship on the weekend of the 11th.

Eyewitness News Sport journalist Tholakele Mnganga has more.

I think the situation around that is to give the other teams that still have to prepare - especially from other provinces. Whatever preparations you have to do ahead of your campaign, you have an extra week to get ready for it because it's easier if you are a Sundowns and a Wits because you are already in Gauteng, which is hosting the bio-bubble environment.

Tholakele Mnganga, Sports journalist - EWN

Tholakele Mnganga, Sports journalist - EWN

Essentially what Irvin Khoza explained is, because they have got the 48 hours before where they have to test to see whether they are Covid negative or positive. If you are negative you go into the bubble, if you are positive your season is done. So, the ones that are there they consider that they will be safe and fit enough to finish the rest of the season while the rest that are negative will sit out the remainder of the campaign.

Tholakele Mnganga, Sports journalist - EWN

Tholakele Mnganga, Sports journalist - EWN

Click on the link below to hear more....


