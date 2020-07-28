PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble
Premier Soccer League (PSL) boss Irvin Khoza has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC will be the first Absa Premiership teams to enter the bio-bubble in Gauteng.
The season is scheduled to resume from 8 August.
The Nedbank Cup semi-finals will restart the campaign, followed by the resumption of the Absa Premiership and Glad Africa Championship on the weekend of the 11th.
Eyewitness News Sport journalist Tholakele Mnganga has more.
I think the situation around that is to give the other teams that still have to prepare - especially from other provinces. Whatever preparations you have to do ahead of your campaign, you have an extra week to get ready for it because it's easier if you are a Sundowns and a Wits because you are already in Gauteng, which is hosting the bio-bubble environment.Tholakele Mnganga, Sports journalist - EWN
Essentially what Irvin Khoza explained is, because they have got the 48 hours before where they have to test to see whether they are Covid negative or positive. If you are negative you go into the bubble, if you are positive your season is done. So, the ones that are there they consider that they will be safe and fit enough to finish the rest of the season while the rest that are negative will sit out the remainder of the campaign.Tholakele Mnganga, Sports journalist - EWN
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Sport
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA'
Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket.Read More
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger
Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit.Read More
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system'
Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his appeal against his 8-year ban.Read More
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy
Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift the trophy on the Kop.Read More
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling
The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin bowling in the 1960s and 1970s was considerable and unforgettable.Read More
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators
Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator.Read More
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja
Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a battle with COVID-19.Read More
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies
The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emphatic win to level the series despite the Old Trafford weather not playing its part.Read More
Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38
The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.Read More
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players
Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players.Read More