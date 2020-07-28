PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble





Premier Soccer League (PSL) boss Irvin Khoza has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC will be the first Absa Premiership teams to enter the bio-bubble in Gauteng.

The season is scheduled to resume from 8 August.

The Nedbank Cup semi-finals will restart the campaign, followed by the resumption of the Absa Premiership and Glad Africa Championship on the weekend of the 11th.

Eyewitness News Sport journalist Tholakele Mnganga has more.

I think the situation around that is to give the other teams that still have to prepare - especially from other provinces. Whatever preparations you have to do ahead of your campaign, you have an extra week to get ready for it because it's easier if you are a Sundowns and a Wits because you are already in Gauteng, which is hosting the bio-bubble environment. Tholakele Mnganga, Sports journalist - EWN

Essentially what Irvin Khoza explained is, because they have got the 48 hours before where they have to test to see whether they are Covid negative or positive. If you are negative you go into the bubble, if you are positive your season is done. So, the ones that are there they consider that they will be safe and fit enough to finish the rest of the season while the rest that are negative will sit out the remainder of the campaign. Tholakele Mnganga, Sports journalist - EWN

