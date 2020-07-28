Streaming issues? Report here
Moderation is key to tackling alcohol abuse in South Africa

28 July 2020 3:09 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Alcohol
Alcohol ban
alcohol abuse in sa
COVID-19

The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education is urging South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly.

The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (aware.org) is taking the lead in urging South African consumers to play their role in regard to the consumption of alcohol.

Awareness.org together with the liquor industry have created a campaign with a mission to instill a collective consciousness through meaningful engagement to alcohol harm reduction in South Africa.

CEO of aware.org Ingrid Louw explained on The Azania Mosaka Show how South Africa is abusing alcohol.

She mentioned South Africa is number six of the biggest drinking nation with only 30% of South Africans consuming alcohol.

Within that minority they have people drinking excessively and irresponsibly.

Ingrid Louw, CEO of aware.org

RELATED: Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

On July 12 President Cryil Ramaphosa announced that the government had decided to ban the sale of alcohol with immediate effect in support of a move that the healthcare system should deal only with coronavirus cases.

Louw says this is the perfect time for South Africans to take a step back and revaluate their relationship with alcohol. With this campaign, they want to trigger conversations and make people realise that they need to make serious changes that will benefit not only them but their family and the society at large.


