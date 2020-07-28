Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response





Absa Group, one of Africa’s leading diversified financial service group, was recently awarded the Euromoney 2020 Excellence in Leadership in Africa Award as a result of their integrated Covid-19 response for their employees, clients and communities.

Picture: Supplied

Absa took home the award which recognises excellence in leadership on the Africa continent. The award looks at what corporates in the banking industry have done for their employees, clients, communities, industry and economies in Africa. Absa is one of six banks globally that have been recognised for outstanding performance during an unprecedented era of constant change and uncertainty as a result of the global health crisis.

“We are very happy to receive this award, as it demonstrates our commitment to Africa, which is our home and our source of strength as a business”, said Thabo Makoko, Head of ARO Transactional Banking and Pan African Trade & Working Capital at Absa.

Absa was undoubtedly a strong contender for this award having adopted very extensive initiatives and programmes in response to Covid-19 across all their 12 African markets. Absa takes pride in its commitment to facilitate economic growth, looking after the wellbeing of employees, enabling the success and resilience of their clients while looking after the communities they serve.

When building a strategic response to the pandemic, Absa decided that the safety and wellbeing of its employees was the core priority, because they understood that a successful business is driven by its people. The award also recognises the efforts that Absa has made to ensure that their employees had all the tools required to work remotely, that their offices observed all health and safety protocols for onsite essential employees and the investment they made in providing valuable counselling and mindfulness initiatives to preserve employees physical and psychological health. In addition, they included employees, just like clients, in payment moratoriums to ease their financial hardships during a time of threatened livelihoods and economic strain.

“We continue to strive in enriching the Pan African service and business model that delivers consistent, efficient and seamless solutions to clients across the continent and beyond”, said Makoko.

Makoko also stated that from a client perspective they have looked at various ways to create the most value for their clients by identifying and offering cash and trade management advice and solutions while staying close to their clients’ businesses to understand their specific requirements during this pandemic. In addition, they have also looked at more innovative ways to look after the safety of their client’s employees and their customers, by enabling their clients to pay employees, collect payments from their customers through various innovative transactional tools and channels that observe social distancing protocols.

From a societal perspective, Absa has to date, contributed over R17 million (US$1.1 million) to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, a fund established by the Government of South Africa to respond to and combat the Covid-19 pandemic. They have also contributed a total of R55 million to government initiatives and other civil society efforts across our markets since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

The adaptions made by Absa during this pandemic relates to what the Global Excellence in Leadership awards are all about – the ability to adapt business operations to changing circumstances, providing solutions to clients, keeping markets and funding channels open, while supporting and enabling all your stakeholders, particularly employees. Absa has proved that it has the ability continuously innovate and evolve to market conditions as one of the leading Pan African Corporate and Investment Banks, leveraging core strengths in Transactional Banking, Financing, Structuring, Fixed Income capabilities and Sound Governance. This coupled with the flexibility of their solution-driven and bespoke mindset, makes them the transactional banking partner of choice across the African continent.

“Our success lies in the direct integration of financial operations and close-knit relationships with clients, and this has made us a trusted advisor and natural banking partner for our clients. We congratulate all the other winners in this category who also did their part in their regions to lead through excellence”, Makoko concluded.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response