Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
Netflix teams up with SASFED to create film and TV relief fund to help SA creatives
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Trish Downing , Covid-19 Crisis Manager for the Independent Producers Organisation.
Today at 16:45
Children born abroad with one South African parent have right to citizenship
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Liesl Muller - Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 16:53
The impact of stigma in treating hepatitis
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 17:20
Local coffee shop delivers coffee for health workers every Friday
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Adele Smith
Today at 18:13
Why is the South African response on social media to the IMF news was overwhelmingly negative? It seems no-one believes the money will go to where it is intended…
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba released results saying it adapted its business quickly and comprehensively to meet the human, operational and market challenges of the likely enduring reality of Covid-19.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Moderation is key to tackling alcohol abuse in South Africa The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education is urging South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. 28 July 2020 3:09 PM
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. 27 July 2020 7:24 PM
View all Local
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruption 28 July 2020 12:54 PM
Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable? Cosac's Lawson Naidoo and Ethics Institute's Dr Paul Vorster discuss government officials being accused in tender irregularities. 28 July 2020 11:45 AM
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund. 28 July 2020 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19. 28 July 2020 2:11 PM
JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response Human resources director Donald Khumalo says employees can take the leave over four consecutive months or in a staggered phase. 28 July 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves. 28 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms' Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show debate whether citizens should own personal firearms. 28 July 2020 11:55 AM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response

28 July 2020 2:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Banking
Africa
Absa
Personal finance
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
solidarity fund
Covid-19 in Africa
coronavirus in africa
Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership
Euromoney 2020 Excellence in Leadership in Africa Award
Euromoney award
Thabo Makoko

The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.

Absa Group, one of Africa’s leading diversified financial service group, was recently awarded the Euromoney 2020 Excellence in Leadership in Africa Award as a result of their integrated Covid-19 response for their employees, clients and communities.

Picture: Supplied

Absa took home the award which recognises excellence in leadership on the Africa continent. The award looks at what corporates in the banking industry have done for their employees, clients, communities, industry and economies in Africa. Absa is one of six banks globally that have been recognised for outstanding performance during an unprecedented era of constant change and uncertainty as a result of the global health crisis.

“We are very happy to receive this award, as it demonstrates our commitment to Africa, which is our home and our source of strength as a business”, said Thabo Makoko, Head of ARO Transactional Banking and Pan African Trade & Working Capital at Absa.

Absa was undoubtedly a strong contender for this award having adopted very extensive initiatives and programmes in response to Covid-19 across all their 12 African markets. Absa takes pride in its commitment to facilitate economic growth, looking after the wellbeing of employees, enabling the success and resilience of their clients while looking after the communities they serve.

When building a strategic response to the pandemic, Absa decided that the safety and wellbeing of its employees was the core priority, because they understood that a successful business is driven by its people. The award also recognises the efforts that Absa has made to ensure that their employees had all the tools required to work remotely, that their offices observed all health and safety protocols for onsite essential employees and the investment they made in providing valuable counselling and mindfulness initiatives to preserve employees physical and psychological health. In addition, they included employees, just like clients, in payment moratoriums to ease their financial hardships during a time of threatened livelihoods and economic strain.

“We continue to strive in enriching the Pan African service and business model that delivers consistent, efficient and seamless solutions to clients across the continent and beyond”, said Makoko.

Makoko also stated that from a client perspective they have looked at various ways to create the most value for their clients by identifying and offering cash and trade management advice and solutions while staying close to their clients’ businesses to understand their specific requirements during this pandemic. In addition, they have also looked at more innovative ways to look after the safety of their client’s employees and their customers, by enabling their clients to pay employees, collect payments from their customers through various innovative transactional tools and channels that observe social distancing protocols.

From a societal perspective, Absa has to date, contributed over R17 million (US$1.1 million) to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, a fund established by the Government of South Africa to respond to and combat the Covid-19 pandemic. They have also contributed a total of R55 million to government initiatives and other civil society efforts across our markets since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

The adaptions made by Absa during this pandemic relates to what the Global Excellence in Leadership awards are all about – the ability to adapt business operations to changing circumstances, providing solutions to clients, keeping markets and funding channels open, while supporting and enabling all your stakeholders, particularly employees. Absa has proved that it has the ability continuously innovate and evolve to market conditions as one of the leading Pan African Corporate and Investment Banks, leveraging core strengths in Transactional Banking, Financing, Structuring, Fixed Income capabilities and Sound Governance. This coupled with the flexibility of their solution-driven and bespoke mindset, makes them the transactional banking partner of choice across the African continent.

“Our success lies in the direct integration of financial operations and close-knit relationships with clients, and this has made us a trusted advisor and natural banking partner for our clients. We congratulate all the other winners in this category who also did their part in their regions to lead through excellence”, Makoko concluded.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response


