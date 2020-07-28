'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record'





Parliament’s finance committees want the Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Treasury officials to come before them and explain what is happening with the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the country next week.

EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis explained that the proposal was placed forward by the committee on finance chairperson Joe Maswanganyi, who stated that they cannot wait for the Special Unit Investigation to report back but need answers by next week from the finance minister and the Treasury.

They want to find out now from the minister of finance and from Treasury on what exactly is going on. Gaye Davis, EWN parliamentary correspondent

This follows weekend reports involving 90 companies who received irregular contracts from the Gauteng Department of Health which are worth more than R2 billion.

Some of these companies have no track record, they are start-ups, others do not have core business that has anything to do with medical supplies. They are IT companies, plumbing companies and this is new ground for them. Gaye Davis, EWN parliamentary correspondent

Davis says Maswanganyi has received unanimous support from the finance committee in holding executives into account.