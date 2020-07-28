Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.
This week, Rice also commented on the phenomenon of companies taking on dominant market leaders.
That's exactly what MAQ is doing in competition with Sunlight Liquid with its "foam-beating" television campaign.
It entered the market as a price-fighting opponent to Sunlight, but it now appears to be taking on Sunlight more directly and its own territory.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Sunlight is traditionally the one trading on the "fact" that it can wash more dirty dishes than any other brand with the same volume of detergent.
But MAQ's television campaign features a man who enthusiastically generates so much foam in his kitchen sink, it's in danger of taking over the city.
I just think it didn't need to take the literal opportunity to have a dip at Sunlight, but it took the key reminders - the colour, the strength, the foam etcetera and I think it's just a good reminder that you can, if you take the trouble... take on a big leader... maybe they'll be gone in a year's time but maybe Sunlight will realise they're losing some market share to these cheeky upstarts...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Check out the ad below:
For more detail, listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
More from Business
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response
The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19.Read More
JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response
Human resources director Donald Khumalo says employees can take the leave over four consecutive months or in a staggered phase.Read More
[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged
Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
More from Opinion
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms'
Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show debate whether citizens should own personal firearms.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown
The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.Read More
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee
A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More