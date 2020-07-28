Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
1 million jobs at risk due to ban of alcohol
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - National Convenor for the National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 22:05
Financial Literacy Key to Moving Forward in the Post-COVID Economy
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tlalane Ntuli - Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Yalu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
Rights watchdog to probe school after pupil denied entry for wearing isiphandla The boy's mother Nelly Mthembu says the pastor quoted the scriptures and said that the spirit and ancestors were demonic entities. 28 July 2020 6:18 PM
Children born abroad with a South African parent have right to citizenship Lawyers for Human Rights head of statelessness project Liesl Muller says you inherit the citizenship of your parent. 28 July 2020 6:16 PM
View all Local
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record' Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims. 28 July 2020 4:43 PM
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruption 28 July 2020 12:54 PM
Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable? Cosac's Lawson Naidoo and Ethics Institute's Dr Paul Vorster discuss government officials being accused in tender irregularities. 28 July 2020 11:45 AM
View all Politics
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19. 28 July 2020 2:11 PM
View all Business
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms' Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show debate whether citizens should own personal firearms. 28 July 2020 11:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Children born abroad with a South African parent have right to citizenship

28 July 2020 6:16 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Lawyers for Human Rights
Children born abroad

Lawyers for Human Rights head of statelessness project Liesl Muller says you inherit the citizenship of your parent.

According to a Ground-up article, children born in other countries are entitled to South African citizenship as long as one parent is South African, the Constitutional Court has ruled.

A seven-year legal battle is finally over and the court has ruled that the Department of Home Affairs must immediately recognise as citizens Yamika Chisuse, born in 1989 in Malawi; Martin Ambrose, born in 1970 in Zimbabwe; Amanda Tilma, born in 1969 in Zimbabwe; and Emma Dullart, born in 2006 in Accra.

The ruling by the court has cleared up any confusion about the country’s citizenship by descent laws, which was interpreted by Home Affairs to mean that nobody born in other countries after 2013 qualified for citizenship, irrespective of whether their parents were South Africans.

Joanne Joseph of Afternoon Drive speaks to Lawyers for Human Rights head of statelessness project Liesl Muller for more on this.

One of the applicants was born to a South African citizen who was in exile. He was in Lesotho at the time of her birth and he returned with her at a later stage when she was about three years old and she stayed with her grandmother and five aunts in South Africa.

Liesl Muller, Head of statelessness project - Lawyers for Human Rights

When I received this case back in 2013 I approached the Department of Home Affairs on many occasions, saying the child is a child of a South African citizen and the child is, therefore, a South African citizen by descent.

Liesl Muller, Head of statelessness project - Lawyers for Human Rights

The South African law has always included citizenship through blood, so if you are born to a South African citizen you inherit the citizenship of your parent.

Liesl Muller, Head of statelessness project - Lawyers for Human Rights

Listen below for the full interview ...


28 July 2020 6:16 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Lawyers for Human Rights
Children born abroad

More from Local

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa

28 July 2020 6:48 PM

South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chalk-board-classroom-class-desk-teacher-school-education-learnering-123rf

Rights watchdog to probe school after pupil denied entry for wearing isiphandla

28 July 2020 6:18 PM

The boy's mother Nelly Mthembu says the pastor quoted the scriptures and said that the spirit and ancestors were demonic entities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Moderation is key to tackling alcohol abuse in South Africa

28 July 2020 3:09 PM

The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education is urging South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pneumonia caused by Covid-19 123rf

UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000

27 July 2020 11:14 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip

27 July 2020 7:24 PM

Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Justice ministry on mission to tighten laws on curbing gender-based violence

27 July 2020 6:48 PM

Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to provide details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko / Twitter

Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence

27 July 2020 6:31 PM

This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng department of Health

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

origins-centrepng

The Origins Centre museum to go virtual

27 July 2020 5:28 PM

Origins Centre curator Tammy Reynard shares more on the experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200720 Bandile Masuku1

Gauteng MEC Masuku denies claims he influenced COVID-19 procurement processes

27 July 2020 9:15 AM

This after a 'Sunday Independent' report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for PPE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA

26 July 2020 5:37 PM

The organisation, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed last month, said pupils are being forced to choose between their lives or an education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rights watchdog to probe school after pupil denied entry for wearing isiphandla

Local

'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record'

Politics

Moderation is key to tackling alcohol abuse in South Africa

Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: ANC leaders take Andrew Mlangeni's body home

28 July 2020 7:30 PM

Business rescue practitioners ready to hand SAA over, but no word on R10.3bn

28 July 2020 6:58 PM

NC family farm attack: Police find elderly couple's bodies

28 July 2020 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA