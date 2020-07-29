Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy





The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 459,761.

There were 7,232 new infections and 7,257 people have succumbed to the virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted on the health sector severely with many none COVID-19 patients also feeling the brunt of the virus.

RELATED: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000

A 20-year-old woman's life was turned upside down due to complications while giving birth, leading to both her legs and arms had to be amputated.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that the young woman was not allowed to have visitors as per regulations.

RELATED: 'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record'

Bongani Bingwa shines the spotlight on how COVID-19 has impacted on non-COVID-19 patients and the health sector as a whole.

He is joined by Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital surgical registrar Dr Jo Carreira and National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) provincial secretary Tshepo Mokheranyane to give more insight on the matter.

This is nothing to do with the hospital, it is about the health of the lady. She came in at the beginning of July and had a normal delivery and as far as we understood, everything went ok but she developed sepsis after that and had to go back to theatre and had to have a hysterectomy. Dr Jo Carreira, Surgical registrar - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

The woman was in sepsis and ended up in ICU where she required high doses of adrenalin just to keep her blood pressure up, Carreira says.

She developed complications on the drug, she is booked for amputation today for both her feet and her right hand. Her left arm was sceptic and had to be amputated earlier on. Dr Jo Carreira, Surgical registrar - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Carreira says because of COVID-19 regulations, the young woman has been facing all these problems on her own.

Her grandmother is devastated, they haven't had to see her which you can imagine is difficult for anyone. Dr Jo Carreira, Surgical registrar - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

She says the woman is not out the woods yet, after her operation she will go back to ICU and she will need support and rehab.

Carreira adds that the impact on none COVID-19 has meant that a lot of the elective surgeries have had to be postponed.

Our patients are lying in the wards with nothing, many of them don't have airtime. The visitation has had a huge impact on emotional stability on many of our patients. Dr Jo Carreira, Surgical registrar - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Mokheranyane adds that it is very unfortunate what patients are going through during this pandemic.

In the midst of the coronavirus, you have such cases of a 20-year-old who due to complications has to have her legs and arm amputated and this causes a lot of challenges for not only her but the system as well. Tshepo Mokheranyane, Provincial secretary - Nehawu

He says during the union's site visits, there were instances where gross shortage of PPEs.

As well as the fact that some institutions are not complying with the Occupational Heath and Safety Act. Tshepo Mokheranyane, Provincial secretary - Nehawu

Listen below to the full conversation: