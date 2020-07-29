WATCH LIVE: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service
JOHANNESBURG - ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passed away last week at the age of 95. He was the last of the Rivonia Trialists and he spent 26 years on Robben Island.
Mlangeni is being laid to rest on Wednesday morning at the Roodepoort cemetery. His funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus.
WATCH: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service
