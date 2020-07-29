Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
[WATCH] Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her

29 July 2020 9:00 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her

Social media is talking after a boy noticed that a tree was about to fall and warned his mother who was sunbathing to move away.

Watch this video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


