[WATCH] Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her

Social media is talking after a boy noticed that a tree was about to fall and warned his mother who was sunbathing to move away.

Watch this video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: