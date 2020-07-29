[WATCH] Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches
Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches
With the world battling the coronavirus, there have been huge debates on whether people should wear masks to protect themselves.
A montage of masks debates by TV anchors in the USA has us all in stitches and has gone viral.
Watch the montage below:
I can’t breathe 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/k2W5vHriXy— Matt (@mattdunn25) July 28, 2020
