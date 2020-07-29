Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi
Veteran actress Candy Moloi has passed away.
In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.
Tributes for the veteran actress have poured in on social media with many remembering her as the original Vho-Makhadzi.
#Muvhango pic.twitter.com/3DeLyhv0oa— Muvhango (@MuvhangoSA) July 29, 2020
Our original Diva! RIP Our Queen... while we mourn ... the heavens are celebrating your red carpeted arrival !— KHABONINA™ (@Khabonina_Q) July 29, 2020
We love you mama ♥️♥️♥️♥️#RIPCandyMoloi pic.twitter.com/TABZjs23or
Bidding farewell to an icon, a performer, a mother. Rest in Power Ma Candy. My heart goes out to your family ❤️ #RIPCandyMoloi pic.twitter.com/qKsNlmnkzl— Nwabi George (@nwabi_george) July 28, 2020
The Real Makhadzi has left us #RipCandyMoloi pic.twitter.com/KIKuKdd7eN— WeAreOne (@mr_malulekaT) July 28, 2020
More from Entertainment
National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists
CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging timeRead More
[WATCH] Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert
Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes.Read More
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda
Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement.Read More