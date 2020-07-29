Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - Caution Fatigue
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Grief
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Helena Donly - Activist For Assisted Dying at ...
Today at 15:45
OPINION PIECE BY MORAKABE RAKS SEAKHOA - A FORMER ROBBEN ISLAND PRISONER AND MEMBER OF THE ROBBEN ISLAND MUSEUM & WORLD HERITAGE SITE COUNCIL
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Morakabe Seakgwa
Today at 15:53
Eskom court victory against Nersa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lungile Mashele, Energy expert
Today at 16:10
Minister Patricia de Lille unveils job creation projects
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Patricia de Lille
Today at 16:20
Netflix teams up with SASFED to create film and TV relief fund to help SA creatives
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Trish Downing , Covid-19 Crisis Manager for the Independent Producers Organisation.
Today at 16:45
SA mourns death of veteran actress Candy Moloi
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gabriel Temudzani - Actor at Muvhango
Today at 17:20
An ambitious township delivery service is booming - it delivers thousands of fresh food orders a day
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Why the V&A Waterfront is pushing ahead with new food market for its Cape Town Cruise Terminal amidst Covid uncertainty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Parler
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: More on the Business Insurance debacle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter: Leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Malegapuru Makgoba - chairman at Eskcom
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry The National Liquor Traders Council wants to raise R100 million to support 34,500 taverns over a 'period of two to three months. 29 July 2020 12:56 PM
Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy #702Breakfast has managed to raise more than R50,000 as well as nappies and baby clothes for the 20-year-old mother. 29 July 2020 10:34 AM
WATCH LIVE: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus and he will then be buried at the Roodepoort c... 29 July 2020 8:55 AM
View all Local
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record' Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims. 28 July 2020 4:43 PM
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruption 28 July 2020 12:54 PM
View all Politics
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Business
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie. 29 July 2020 9:59 AM
[WATCH] Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2020 9:00 AM
[WATCH] Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2020 9:00 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries. 28 July 2020 10:09 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms' Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show debate whether citizens should own personal firearms. 28 July 2020 11:55 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi

29 July 2020 9:59 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Muvhango
veteran actress
candy moloi

Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.

Veteran actress Candy Moloi has passed away.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.

Tributes for the veteran actress have poured in on social media with many remembering her as the original Vho-Makhadzi.


29 July 2020 9:59 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Muvhango
veteran actress
candy moloi

More from Entertainment

concert-event-performance-stage-festival-music-crowd-123rf

National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists

29 July 2020 1:43 PM

CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging time

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-29-at-85803-ampng

[WATCH] Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches

29 July 2020 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-29-at-83508-ampng

[WATCH] Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her

29 July 2020 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-28-at-80725-ampng

[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

28 July 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-28-at-82315-ampng

[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home

28 July 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chewbaccajpg

Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral

27 July 2020 9:07 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190726-johnny-clegg-edjpg

Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert

24 July 2020 3:21 PM

Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-24-at-82158-ampng

[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic

24 July 2020 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-24-at-80749-ampng

[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral

24 July 2020 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anele Before

To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda

23 July 2020 11:55 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry

Local

Rights watchdog to probe school after pupil denied entry for wearing isiphandla

Local

Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy

Local

EWN Highlights

3-year-old Eerste River girl shot dead in suspected gang-related violence

29 July 2020 12:32 PM

NPA's Cronje delighted with amendments to state capture commission regulations

29 July 2020 12:30 PM

Insurer Guardrisk offers to settle with up to 700 virus-hit firms

29 July 2020 11:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA