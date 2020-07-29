Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi

Today at 13:35 Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - Caution Fatigue The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert

125 125

Today at 14:05 Masterclass on Grief The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Helena Donly - Activist For Assisted Dying at ...

125 125

Today at 15:45 OPINION PIECE BY MORAKABE RAKS SEAKHOA - A FORMER ROBBEN ISLAND PRISONER AND MEMBER OF THE ROBBEN ISLAND MUSEUM & WORLD HERITAGE SITE COUNCIL Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Morakabe Seakgwa

125 125

Today at 15:53 Eskom court victory against Nersa Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Lungile Mashele, Energy expert

125 125

Today at 16:10 Minister Patricia de Lille unveils job creation projects Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Patricia de Lille

125 125

Today at 16:20 Netflix teams up with SASFED to create film and TV relief fund to help SA creatives Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Trish Downing , Covid-19 Crisis Manager for the Independent Producers Organisation.

125 125

Today at 16:45 SA mourns death of veteran actress Candy Moloi Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Gabriel Temudzani - Actor at Muvhango

125 125

Today at 17:20 An ambitious township delivery service is booming - it delivers thousands of fresh food orders a day Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Why the V&A Waterfront is pushing ahead with new food market for its Cape Town Cruise Terminal amidst Covid uncertainty The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Parler The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: More on the Business Insurance debacle The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125