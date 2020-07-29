Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush - Caution Fatigue
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Grief
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Helena Donly - Activist For Assisted Dying
Today at 15:45
OPINION PIECE BY MORAKABE RAKS SEAKHOA - A FORMER ROBBEN ISLAND PRISONER AND MEMBER OF THE ROBBEN ISLAND MUSEUM & WORLD HERITAGE SITE COUNCIL
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Morakabe Seakgwa
Today at 15:53
Eskom court victory against Nersa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lungile Mashele, Energy expert
Today at 16:10
Minister Patricia de Lille unveils job creation projects
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Patricia de Lille
Today at 16:20
Netflix teams up with SASFED to create film and TV relief fund to help SA creatives
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Trish Downing , Covid-19 Crisis Manager for the Independent Producers Organisation.
Today at 16:45
SA mourns death of veteran actress Candy Moloi
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gabriel Temudzani - Actor at Muvhango
Today at 17:20
An ambitious township delivery service is booming - it delivers thousands of fresh food orders a day
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Why the V&A Waterfront is pushing ahead with new food market for its Cape Town Cruise Terminal amidst Covid uncertainty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Parler
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: More on the Business Insurance debacle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter: Leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Malegapuru Makgoba - chairman at Eskcom
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry The National Liquor Traders Council wants to raise R100 million to support 34,500 taverns over a 'period of two to three months. 29 July 2020 12:56 PM
Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy #702Breakfast has managed to raise more than R50,000 as well as nappies and baby clothes for the 20-year-old mother. 29 July 2020 10:34 AM
WATCH LIVE: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus and he will then be buried at the Roodepoort c... 29 July 2020 8:55 AM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record' Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims. 28 July 2020 4:43 PM
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruption 28 July 2020 12:54 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging time 29 July 2020 1:43 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie. 29 July 2020 9:59 AM
[WATCH] Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2020 9:00 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries. 28 July 2020 10:09 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms' Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show debate whether citizens should own personal firearms. 28 July 2020 11:55 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry

29 July 2020 12:56 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Alcohol ban
COVID-19
National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC)
Tarven owners

The National Liquor Traders Council wants to raise R100 million to support 34,500 taverns over a 'period of two to three months.

The National Liquor Traders Council wants to raise R100-million to support 34,500 taverns over a two to three-month period by providing food parcels and other necessary supplies.

Convenor Lucky Ntimane says the alcohol industry is struggling and when he was visiting taverns over the past weekend he realised that almost 50% of the owners will not be able to restart their businesses when the lockdown is over.

We saw in the first instance of lockdown 7,000 to 8,000 members were not able to trade and in this current lockdown we are extremely, extremely worried, the situation is very dire.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener National Liquor Traders Council

During President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on 12 July 2020, he announced the suspension of the sale and purchase of alcohol with immediate effect as clinics and hospitals were being burdened with alcohol-related injuries that could have been avoided in the country.

A caller by the name of Christina weighed in on the situation by telling her story as a shebeen owner. She expressed the frustration of not being warned by the government before suspending alcohol and that she has loans and medical bills she now cannot pay as her business is not operating.

Now that the 34,500 of taverns are not able to operate, it means each and every livelihood linked to that tavern space is now suffering as a result of the announcement made by the president to switch off this sector with immediate effect.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener National Liquor Traders Council

Ntimane says they have written letters to the government even before the lockdown to propose options that could look at working together but their request to meet with the government has fallen on deaf ears.

We feel the government does not actually take us seriously as small black-owned businesses and liquor traders in the townships.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener National Liquor Traders Council

RELATED: Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO

A caller by the name of Ngwako said that the alcohol ban has also affected those who are not involved in selling alcohol as his friend owes him R10,000 that he cannot pay back and that the decision made by the government is promoting the selling of alcohol illegally.

We will not recommend and advocate for the illegal sale of alcohol from our members or liquor traders in general.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener National Liquor Traders Council

Ntimane says the liquor industry needs to respect the laws of the country and that they understand the frustrations many business owners are facing. He pleaded for them to hold on and try to look at other alternatives before making the decision of forcing their way like the taxi industry did to the government or protesting.

Ntimane says they are trying their best to raise R100-million by asking corporates and the liquor industry to support liquor traders.

Listen below for the full interview...


29 July 2020 12:56 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Alcohol ban
COVID-19
National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC)
Tarven owners

190220power-electricity-gridjpg

Eskom may implement a significant electricity tariff increase after court ruling

29 July 2020 1:45 PM

The high court has given Eskom the go-ahead to retrieve R69-billion over the next three years.

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy

29 July 2020 10:34 AM

#702Breakfast has managed to raise more than R50,000 as well as nappies and baby clothes for the 20-year-old mother.

200729-mlangeni-funeral3jpg

WATCH LIVE: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service

29 July 2020 8:55 AM

ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus and he will then be buried at the Roodepoort cemetery.

200428zweligif

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000

28 July 2020 10:09 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries.

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa

28 July 2020 6:48 PM

South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

chalk-board-classroom-class-desk-teacher-school-education-learnering-123rf

Rights watchdog to probe school after pupil denied entry for wearing isiphandla

28 July 2020 6:18 PM

The boy's mother Nelly Mthembu says the pastor quoted the scriptures and said that the spirit and ancestors were demonic entities.

Paedophile sexual abuse children 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Children born abroad with a South African parent have right to citizenship

28 July 2020 6:16 PM

Lawyers for Human Rights head of statelessness project Liesl Muller says you inherit the citizenship of your parent.

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Moderation is key to tackling alcohol abuse in South Africa

28 July 2020 3:09 PM

The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education is urging South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly.

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip

27 July 2020 7:24 PM

Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm.

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Justice ministry on mission to tighten laws on curbing gender-based violence

27 July 2020 6:48 PM

Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to provide details.

3-year-old Eerste River girl shot dead in suspected gang-related violence

29 July 2020 12:32 PM

NPA's Cronje delighted with amendments to state capture commission regulations

29 July 2020 12:30 PM

Insurer Guardrisk offers to settle with up to 700 virus-hit firms

29 July 2020 11:29 AM

