Eskom may implement a significant electricity tariff increase after court ruling
Eskom may implement a significant electricity tariff increase as of 2021 after a high court ruled in favour of the utility service in its legal battle with the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).
In a judgment made on Tuesday, the court declared as illegal Nersa’s decision to deduct a R69-billion equity injection into Eskom from its allowable revenue for the period 2019/20 to 2021/22, instructing that the full amount be added back to the utility’s allowable revenue over the next three years.
Eskom’s general manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje explains.
The judge has decided that the R69-billion will be recovered over the next three financial years so that will be starting April 2021 and the first R23-billion where there is already a decision that Nersa has made, would add approximately 10% to the previous Nersa decision.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General manager for regulation - Eskom
Asked if this may help Eskom become financially stable, Tlhotlhalemaje says it will.
It will allow us to migrate towards a stage where we feel that we are recovering the efficient cost of electricity.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General manager for regulation - Eskom
