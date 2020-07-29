'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
An ambitious township delivery service is booming - it delivers thousands of fresh food orders a day
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Today at 18:09
The importance of creating your own "death folder" + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Why the V&A Waterfront is pushing ahead with new food market for its Cape Town Cruise Terminal amidst Covid uncertainty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Parler
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: More on the Business Insurance debacle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter: Leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Malegapuru Makgoba - chairman at Eskcom
Latest Local
Silent protest at court against 'drunken' driver who allegedly killed cyclist Organiser Allouette Mendez says they support the deceased's family and raise awareness as they do not feel safe on the roads. 29 July 2020 4:55 PM
Former Robben Island prisoner Morakabe Raks Seakhoa remembers Andrew Mlangeni Seakhoa is a former Robben Island prisoner and member of the Robben Island Museum & World Heritage Site Council. 29 July 2020 4:45 PM
'It was an error in judgement’: King Madzikane, Diko respond to PPE scandal The pair has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the personal protective equipmen scandal involving a comp... 29 July 2020 4:33 PM
View all Local
'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni' ANC's Pule Mabe reflects on the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni and explains why crowds gathered at his house on Tuesday 29 July 2020 1:41 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record' Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims. 28 July 2020 4:43 PM
View all Politics
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon. 29 July 2020 3:23 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging time 29 July 2020 1:43 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie. 29 July 2020 9:59 AM
[WATCH] Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2020 9:00 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries. 28 July 2020 10:09 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'

29 July 2020 1:41 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
Andrew Mlangeni
Andrew Mlangeni funeral

ANC's Pule Mabe reflects on the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni and explains why crowds gathered at his house on Tuesday

Mourners are paying tribute to the last of the Rivonia Trialists who spent 26 years on Robben Island, African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Andrew Mlangeni on Wednesday at a special state funeral.

Mlangeni passed away last week at the age of 95 and the funeral services is being held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus and it will be followed by a burial at the Roodepoort cemetery.

RELATED: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe to reflect on the funeral service of the late stalwart.

Today's funeral has been an emotional one for the Mlangeni family as well as the ANC. We have heard speeches from President Cyril Ramaphosa who delivered the eulogy as well PEC member Panyaza Lesufi.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

There were many moving tributes from different people including the son of the late stalwart, she reports.

Sello Mlangeni spoke a lot about how he felt robbed of the time he could have had with his father, he was a very young boy when his father was arrested and taken to Robben Island.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

The major talking point around the funeral of Mlangeni was that there were more than fifty people at his house in Dube Soweto on Tuesday with suggestions that there is one rule for the country and another for the ANC.

I think the ANC knew that it ran the risk of having more that fifty people being the case, with Mlangeni being the man that he was and being loved by many, it was expected that there would be many people at the home.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

There was a guard of honour by the neighbours who came out to see the coffin make its way to the house.

Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

Mabe says the delegation of the ANC went to the house on Tuesday to accompany the coffin and being the person that Mlangeni was, people lined all over the streets to show their honour.

We did all we could to maintain social distancing, but with that kind of spontaneity there were challenges.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

Listen below to the full interview:


More from Politics

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa

28 July 2020 6:48 PM

South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Read More arrow_forward

finance-minister-tito-mbowenijpg

'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record'

28 July 2020 4:43 PM

Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims.

Read More arrow_forward

bandile-masukujpg

Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims

28 July 2020 12:54 PM

Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruption

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable?

28 July 2020 11:45 AM

Cosac's Lawson Naidoo and Ethics Institute's Dr Paul Vorster discuss government officials being accused in tender irregularities.

Read More arrow_forward

200324-dondo-mogajane-edjpg

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga

28 July 2020 7:41 AM

Political analyst unpacks Khusela Diko been granted leave of absence over alleged tender irregularities by her husband's company.

Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko / Twitter

Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence

27 July 2020 6:31 PM

This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng department of Health

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims

27 July 2020 4:37 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise to find out more.

Read More arrow_forward

Gavel court case corruption - 123rf

People are beginning to say maybe crime pays in this country - Sandile Zungu

27 July 2020 2:09 PM

The president of the Black Business Council slams corrupt officials who benefit from COVID-19 relief funds

Read More arrow_forward

190801da-logogif

[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress

27 July 2020 11:41 AM

The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the congress have been adequately addressed.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'

Politics

Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy

Local

Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry

Local

EWN Highlights

READ: Statement by King Madzikane II and Khusela Diko on corruption allegations

29 July 2020 4:48 PM

7 babies die at Zim hospital after urgent treatment delayed

29 July 2020 4:18 PM

Gordhan assures MPs R70bn IMF loan won’t fund SAA

29 July 2020 4:12 PM

