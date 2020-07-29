'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'
Mourners are paying tribute to the last of the Rivonia Trialists who spent 26 years on Robben Island, African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Andrew Mlangeni on Wednesday at a special state funeral.
Mlangeni passed away last week at the age of 95 and the funeral services is being held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus and it will be followed by a burial at the Roodepoort cemetery.
RELATED: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe to reflect on the funeral service of the late stalwart.
Today's funeral has been an emotional one for the Mlangeni family as well as the ANC. We have heard speeches from President Cyril Ramaphosa who delivered the eulogy as well PEC member Panyaza Lesufi.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
There were many moving tributes from different people including the son of the late stalwart, she reports.
Sello Mlangeni spoke a lot about how he felt robbed of the time he could have had with his father, he was a very young boy when his father was arrested and taken to Robben Island.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
The major talking point around the funeral of Mlangeni was that there were more than fifty people at his house in Dube Soweto on Tuesday with suggestions that there is one rule for the country and another for the ANC.
I think the ANC knew that it ran the risk of having more that fifty people being the case, with Mlangeni being the man that he was and being loved by many, it was expected that there would be many people at the home.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
There was a guard of honour by the neighbours who came out to see the coffin make its way to the house.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
Mabe says the delegation of the ANC went to the house on Tuesday to accompany the coffin and being the person that Mlangeni was, people lined all over the streets to show their honour.
We did all we could to maintain social distancing, but with that kind of spontaneity there were challenges.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
Listen below to the full interview:
More from Politics
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record'
Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims.Read More
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims
Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruptionRead More
Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable?
Cosac's Lawson Naidoo and Ethics Institute's Dr Paul Vorster discuss government officials being accused in tender irregularities.Read More
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury
Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.Read More
COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst unpacks Khusela Diko been granted leave of absence over alleged tender irregularities by her husband's company.Read More
Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence
This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng department of HealthRead More
ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims
Joanne Joseph spoke to ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise to find out more.Read More
People are beginning to say maybe crime pays in this country - Sandile Zungu
The president of the Black Business Council slams corrupt officials who benefit from COVID-19 relief fundsRead More
[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress
The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the congress have been adequately addressed.Read More