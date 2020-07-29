'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'





Mourners are paying tribute to the last of the Rivonia Trialists who spent 26 years on Robben Island, African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Andrew Mlangeni on Wednesday at a special state funeral.

Mlangeni passed away last week at the age of 95 and the funeral services is being held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus and it will be followed by a burial at the Roodepoort cemetery.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe to reflect on the funeral service of the late stalwart.

Today's funeral has been an emotional one for the Mlangeni family as well as the ANC. We have heard speeches from President Cyril Ramaphosa who delivered the eulogy as well PEC member Panyaza Lesufi. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

There were many moving tributes from different people including the son of the late stalwart, she reports.

Sello Mlangeni spoke a lot about how he felt robbed of the time he could have had with his father, he was a very young boy when his father was arrested and taken to Robben Island. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

The major talking point around the funeral of Mlangeni was that there were more than fifty people at his house in Dube Soweto on Tuesday with suggestions that there is one rule for the country and another for the ANC.

I think the ANC knew that it ran the risk of having more that fifty people being the case, with Mlangeni being the man that he was and being loved by many, it was expected that there would be many people at the home. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

There was a guard of honour by the neighbours who came out to see the coffin make its way to the house. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

Mabe says the delegation of the ANC went to the house on Tuesday to accompany the coffin and being the person that Mlangeni was, people lined all over the streets to show their honour.

We did all we could to maintain social distancing, but with that kind of spontaneity there were challenges. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

