National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists





The Virtual National Arts Festival announced that the online platform created for the V Fringe Festival is now an ongoing digital stage for artists to show their work.

CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says the website is an indepence space for artists to submit and promote their work on their website whether it being them launching their book, musical content, theatrical performance and more.

Newton says the only thing the festival will be receiving is a 10% admin fee and that 90% of the revenue collected from ticket sales will be going directly into artist pockets

We will not be charging admission fee because we know how difficult it is for artist in these challenging times. Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO

Newton says the festival has generated a lot of interests locally and internationally as they have had over 80 000 users since 25 June 2020.

