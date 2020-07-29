National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists
The Virtual National Arts Festival announced that the online platform created for the V Fringe Festival is now an ongoing digital stage for artists to show their work.
CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says the website is an indepence space for artists to submit and promote their work on their website whether it being them launching their book, musical content, theatrical performance and more.
Newton says the only thing the festival will be receiving is a 10% admin fee and that 90% of the revenue collected from ticket sales will be going directly into artist pockets
We will not be charging admission fee because we know how difficult it is for artist in these challenging times.Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO
RELATED: Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert
Newton says the festival has generated a lot of interests locally and internationally as they have had over 80 000 users since 25 June 2020.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Entertainment
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi
Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.Read More
[WATCH] Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert
Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes.Read More
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Aunt hilariously removing plastic off couches after 30 years goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda
Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement.Read More