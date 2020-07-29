Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
An ambitious township delivery service is booming - it delivers thousands of fresh food orders a day
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Today at 18:09
The importance of creating your own "death folder" + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Why the V&A Waterfront is pushing ahead with new food market for its Cape Town Cruise Terminal amidst Covid uncertainty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Parler
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: More on the Business Insurance debacle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter: Leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist, physician, public health advocate, academic and the Chair of Eskom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Malegapuru Makgoba - chairman at Eskcom
National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists

29 July 2020 1:43 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
performance art
Virtual National Arts Festival
National Arts Festival 2020
Virtual concert

CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging time

The Virtual National Arts Festival announced that the online platform created for the V Fringe Festival is now an ongoing digital stage for artists to show their work.

CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says the website is an indepence space for artists to submit and promote their work on their website whether it being them launching their book, musical content, theatrical performance and more.

Newton says the only thing the festival will be receiving is a 10% admin fee and that 90% of the revenue collected from ticket sales will be going directly into artist pockets

We will not be charging admission fee because we know how difficult it is for artist in these challenging times.

Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO

RELATED: Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert

Newton says the festival has generated a lot of interests locally and internationally as they have had over 80 000 users since 25 June 2020.

Listen below for the full interview...


