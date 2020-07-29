Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most

29 July 2020 3:23 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
COVID-19
coronavirus covid-19.
caution fatigue

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon.

Navigating COVID-19 may be taking its toll on most people and may lead to "caution fatigue".

Caution fatigue is a term coined by Jacqueline Gollan, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

The term points to low motivation or energy to adhere to safety and hygiene regulations.

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains.

It's really that we have been cautious and careful for how many hundreds of days now and it wears us down.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

...so all of us have gone into a sense of chronic stress and now that chronic stress is morphing into what is being called caution fatigue, so we might want to behave in ways we shouldn't - we don't want to adhere to the social distancing, we might forget to wash our hands when we come in from the shops....

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

She suggests ways to cope through this time.

The key is firstly to be aware of how are you feeling and to check in with yourself on a regular basis....

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Some of the attendant emotions that we are feeling at the moment are things like frustration and irritation because we just can't get on with our lives in the way we would like to.... there is helplessness, feelings of depression,sadness and of course resistance.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Getting outdoors, this is important. Movement, sunshine and space do wonders as a pick me up - whether it is taking your dog for a walk or going for a cycle.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Eating well is part of being more healthy over this time and coping with caution fatigue.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Maybe you are bored with your routine now and you need to level up again, you need to make a change to your routine.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Mindfulness is really important, whether it is meditation...

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Click on the link below to hear more...


