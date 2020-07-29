Silent protest at court against 'drunken' driver who allegedly killed cyclist
Protesters stood outside the Magistrate's Court today where a motorist by the name of Ishe Dawani appeared for allegedly killing cyclist Steve Preston on a pavement, dragging him about 30 meters down the road in Fourways, Johannesburg.
The organiser of the protest, Allouette Mendez, says they gathered outside the court in support of the family of the deceased and to raise awareness as they do not feel safe on the roads.
This is something I have been concerned about for yearsAllouette Mendez, Organiser of the protest
Dawani has allegedly received R8,000 bail and his case has been postponed until 30 October 2020. Mendez feels more needs to be done on the policing on the road and cases that involve cyclists being murdered on the road usually take time, which is frustrating.
people say we are just cyclist but we are mothers and fathers and sister and brothers and we are people you know and we just feel its something that needs to be addressed more with regards to awareness[SIC].Allouette Mendez, Organiser of the protest
RELATED: Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists
Mendez’s group, Stop Killing Cyclists SA aims on stopping senseless killings of cyclists on the roads by negligent in South Africa.
There needs to be mutual respect.Allouette Mendez,The organiser of the protest
Picture: pixabay.com
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Former Robben Island prisoner Morakabe Raks Seakhoa remembers Andrew Mlangeni
Seakhoa is a former Robben Island prisoner and member of the Robben Island Museum & World Heritage Site Council.Read More
'It was an error in judgement’: King Madzikane, Diko respond to PPE scandal
The pair has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the personal protective equipmen scandal involving a company linked to the King and the Gauteng health department.Read More
Eskom may implement a significant electricity tariff increase after court ruling
The high court has given Eskom the go-ahead to retrieve R69-billion over the next three years.Read More
Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry
The National Liquor Traders Council wants to raise R100 million to support 34,500 taverns over a 'period of two to three months.Read More
Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy
#702Breakfast has managed to raise more than R50,000 as well as nappies and baby clothes for the 20-year-old mother.Read More
WATCH: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service
ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus and he will then be buried at the Roodepoort cemetery.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries.Read More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Rights watchdog to probe school after pupil denied entry for wearing isiphandla
The boy's mother Nelly Mthembu says the pastor quoted the scriptures and said that the spirit and ancestors were demonic entities.Read More
Children born abroad with a South African parent have right to citizenship
Lawyers for Human Rights head of statelessness project Liesl Muller says you inherit the citizenship of your parent.Read More