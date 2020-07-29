Silent protest at court against 'drunken' driver who allegedly killed cyclist





Protesters stood outside the Magistrate's Court today where a motorist by the name of Ishe Dawani appeared for allegedly killing cyclist Steve Preston on a pavement, dragging him about 30 meters down the road in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The organiser of the protest, Allouette Mendez, says they gathered outside the court in support of the family of the deceased and to raise awareness as they do not feel safe on the roads.

This is something I have been concerned about for years Allouette Mendez, Organiser of the protest

Dawani has allegedly received R8,000 bail and his case has been postponed until 30 October 2020. Mendez feels more needs to be done on the policing on the road and cases that involve cyclists being murdered on the road usually take time, which is frustrating.

people say we are just cyclist but we are mothers and fathers and sister and brothers and we are people you know and we just feel its something that needs to be addressed more with regards to awareness[SIC]. Allouette Mendez, Organiser of the protest

Mendez’s group, Stop Killing Cyclists SA aims on stopping senseless killings of cyclists on the roads by negligent in South Africa.

There needs to be mutual respect. Allouette Mendez,The organiser of the protest

Picture: pixabay.com

Listen below for the full interview...