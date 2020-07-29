Former Robben Island prisoner Morakabe Raks Seakhoa remembers Andrew Mlangeni
Former Robben Island prisoner and member of the Robben Island Museum & World Heritage Site Council, Morakabe Raks Seakhoa, has shared his personal encounter with the late ANC stalwart and Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni.
Seakhoa arrived on the island after the Rivonia trialists.
He describes his interactions with Mlangeni and the group.
We lived in different parts of the jail, they were in the B section and we were in the general section but from time to time when they were out we would be interacting with them but also through other means - writing to each other and conducting political education classes.Morakabe Raks Seakhoa, Former Robben Island prisoner
Those comrades, including comrade Mlangeni, really put us on a correct political and philosophical course, to put right in front the interests of our people and also inculcated a very strong sense of morality in terms of treating, for instance, women - that in fact when we look at our struggle, if women continue to be oppressed then the struggle we are fighting for liberation will be impotent.Morakabe Raks Seakhoa, Former Robben Island prisoner
But also looking out for the underdog. People like comrade Mlangeni, Mandela and others made sure people like us would never feel any different from them.Morakabe Raks Seakhoa, Former Robben Island prisoner
