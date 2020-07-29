Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: The legend and mysteries of the Tikoloshe
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dineo Ndlanzi - Sangoma, spiritual teacher, healer, life coach, Afrikan story teller, writer, dancer, trained facili
Today at 22:05
Change your Mindset Feature: Tis the season to be tired - why you are struggling to get a good night's sleep.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
[LISTEN] Township online grocer Yebo Fresh shares story of its dramatic growth Founder Jessica Boonstra joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share the company's story. 29 July 2020 6:27 PM
View all Local
'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni' ANC's Pule Mabe reflects on the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni and explains why crowds gathered at his house on Tuesday 29 July 2020 1:41 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record' Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims. 28 July 2020 4:43 PM
View all Politics
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
Netflix teams up with two organisations for TV and film COVID-19 relief fund Independent Producers Organisation's Trish Downing says Netflix will provide R8,3-million to SA television and film industry. 29 July 2020 5:42 PM
National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging time 29 July 2020 1:43 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie. 29 July 2020 9:59 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries. 28 July 2020 10:09 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'

29 July 2020 7:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape Town
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
V&A Waterfront
David Green

The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.

Cape Town's V&A Waterfront is a drawcard destination for tourists and locals alike, boosting tourism and economic growth.

Now, amid the Covid-19 lockdown, it's announced plans to launch what it calls a food incubator "to foster new business in South Africa's food ecosystem" and celebrate the country's heritage.

The development of Makers Landing will add more than 4,000m² to the existing cruise terminal.

The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com

Bruce Whitfield speaks to V&A Waterfront CEO David Green and asks, why now amid the Covid-19 pandemic?

Green says they've been working on the project for around 18 months already and while the timing is not ideal, by the end of the year the tourism market should be opening up.

It's based on a concept and idea we picked up in San Francisco and in Holland, so I guess like many businesses, when Covid came we had that decision: Do we put this on ice or do we progress?

David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

I think the decision was that, in an ideal world, this will be opening up in December/January and at that point local Capetonians will be wanting to get out... It's a big space and we'll practise social distancing and in an ideal world we'll be starting to see the signs of tourism returning.

David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

Green explains the concept of a "food incubator" which the new development is anchored on.

It's all about giving smaller businesses a chance, he says.

If someone has a product idea like a new samoosa, the gap between them possibly cooking it in their home or in their garage and selling it locally, and to commercialise it on a scale to a food retailer - that's one leg of it.

David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

The other leg is someone who's got a restaurant concept and the gap between having that idea, cooking some food but actually getting into production, taking on a lease, buying equipment, is huge.

David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

We see this gap... We're going to advertise for people with ideas and they'll come in on a cohort programme where they're interacting with chefs and learning other business skills so that at the end, they're able to commercialise on scale or they're able to go into a pop-up restaurant.

David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

Makers Landing is expected to open in December 2020.

For more detail on the development, take a listen:


29 July 2020 7:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape Town
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
V&A Waterfront
David Green

More from Business

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims

29 July 2020 8:43 PM

Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-mask-covid19-virus-symptoms-self-isolation-quarantine-laptop-at-home-123rf

What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?

29 July 2020 6:52 PM

Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

old-mutual-logopng

Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

28 July 2020 8:43 PM

The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aquafresh-adpng

Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi

28 July 2020 8:14 PM

Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

maq-advertpng

Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?

28 July 2020 7:31 PM

Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa

28 July 2020 6:48 PM

South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Babysitting mother baby 123rflifestyle 123rf

JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response

28 July 2020 1:40 PM

Human resources director Donald Khumalo says employees can take the leave over four consecutive months or in a staggered phase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged

28 July 2020 12:05 PM

Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

woman-mask-covid19-virus-symptoms-self-isolation-quarantine-laptop-at-home-123rf

What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?

29 July 2020 6:52 PM

Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yebo Fresh

[LISTEN] Township online grocer Yebo Fresh shares story of its dramatic growth

29 July 2020 6:27 PM

Founder Jessica Boonstra joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share the company's story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyclist-with-maskjpg

Silent protest at court against 'drunken' driver who allegedly killed cyclist

29 July 2020 4:55 PM

Organiser Allouette Mendez says they support the deceased's family and raise awareness as they do not feel safe on the roads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200722-andrew-mlangeni-edjpg

Former Robben Island prisoner Morakabe Raks Seakhoa remembers Andrew Mlangeni

29 July 2020 4:45 PM

Seakhoa is a former Robben Island prisoner and member of the Robben Island Museum & World Heritage Site Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

14311340-10208693895997025-gif

'It was an error in judgement’: King Madzikane, Diko respond to PPE scandal

29 July 2020 4:33 PM

The pair has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the personal protective equipmen scandal involving a company linked to the King and the Gauteng health department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220power-electricity-gridjpg

Eskom may implement a significant electricity tariff increase after court ruling

29 July 2020 1:45 PM

The high court has given Eskom the go-ahead to retrieve R69-billion over the next three years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer draught lager craft 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry

29 July 2020 12:56 PM

The National Liquor Traders Council wants to raise R100 million to support 34,500 taverns over a 'period of two to three months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy

29 July 2020 10:34 AM

#702Breakfast has managed to raise more than R50,000 as well as nappies and baby clothes for the 20-year-old mother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200729-mlangeni-funeral3jpg

WATCH: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service

29 July 2020 8:55 AM

ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus and he will then be buried at the Roodepoort cemetery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000

28 July 2020 10:09 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims

29 July 2020 8:43 PM

Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most

29 July 2020 3:23 PM

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

student-lifejpg

Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising

27 July 2020 7:30 AM

The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

phakade-zolanijpg

The role of casting director in film-making

26 July 2020 5:33 PM

Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sam-mohau-hlonyanajpg

How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger

25 July 2020 11:23 AM

Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

careers-magazine-2jpg

New magazine seeks to empower South African youth

24 July 2020 6:04 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to editor Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi to find out more about the publication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option

23 July 2020 9:10 PM

Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Netflix teams up with two organisations for TV and film COVID-19 relief fund

Entertainment

Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry

Local

'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'

Politics

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Vukela will face disciplinary hearing after irregular spending claims

29 July 2020 8:32 PM

Zulu calls on young people to collaborate with state to address social ills

29 July 2020 8:24 PM

KZN gender activists vow to continue fight for justice after recent murders

29 July 2020 8:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA