Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
Cape Town's V&A Waterfront is a drawcard destination for tourists and locals alike, boosting tourism and economic growth.
Now, amid the Covid-19 lockdown, it's announced plans to launch what it calls a food incubator "to foster new business in South Africa's food ecosystem" and celebrate the country's heritage.
The development of Makers Landing will add more than 4,000m² to the existing cruise terminal.
Bruce Whitfield speaks to V&A Waterfront CEO David Green and asks, why now amid the Covid-19 pandemic?
Green says they've been working on the project for around 18 months already and while the timing is not ideal, by the end of the year the tourism market should be opening up.
It's based on a concept and idea we picked up in San Francisco and in Holland, so I guess like many businesses, when Covid came we had that decision: Do we put this on ice or do we progress?David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront
I think the decision was that, in an ideal world, this will be opening up in December/January and at that point local Capetonians will be wanting to get out... It's a big space and we'll practise social distancing and in an ideal world we'll be starting to see the signs of tourism returning.David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront
Green explains the concept of a "food incubator" which the new development is anchored on.
It's all about giving smaller businesses a chance, he says.
If someone has a product idea like a new samoosa, the gap between them possibly cooking it in their home or in their garage and selling it locally, and to commercialise it on a scale to a food retailer - that's one leg of it.David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront
The other leg is someone who's got a restaurant concept and the gap between having that idea, cooking some food but actually getting into production, taking on a lease, buying equipment, is huge.David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront
We see this gap... We're going to advertise for people with ideas and they'll come in on a cohort programme where they're interacting with chefs and learning other business skills so that at the end, they're able to commercialise on scale or they're able to go into a pop-up restaurant.David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront
Makers Landing is expected to open in December 2020.
For more detail on the development, take a listen:
More from Business
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims
Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.Read More
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?
Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat.Read More
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.Read More
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.Read More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response
Human resources director Donald Khumalo says employees can take the leave over four consecutive months or in a staggered phase.Read More
[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged
Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
More from Local
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?
Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat.Read More
[LISTEN] Township online grocer Yebo Fresh shares story of its dramatic growth
Founder Jessica Boonstra joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share the company's story.Read More
Silent protest at court against 'drunken' driver who allegedly killed cyclist
Organiser Allouette Mendez says they support the deceased's family and raise awareness as they do not feel safe on the roads.Read More
Former Robben Island prisoner Morakabe Raks Seakhoa remembers Andrew Mlangeni
Seakhoa is a former Robben Island prisoner and member of the Robben Island Museum & World Heritage Site Council.Read More
'It was an error in judgement’: King Madzikane, Diko respond to PPE scandal
The pair has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the personal protective equipmen scandal involving a company linked to the King and the Gauteng health department.Read More
Eskom may implement a significant electricity tariff increase after court ruling
The high court has given Eskom the go-ahead to retrieve R69-billion over the next three years.Read More
Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry
The National Liquor Traders Council wants to raise R100 million to support 34,500 taverns over a 'period of two to three months.Read More
Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy
#702Breakfast has managed to raise more than R50,000 as well as nappies and baby clothes for the 20-year-old mother.Read More
WATCH: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service
ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus and he will then be buried at the Roodepoort cemetery.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries.Read More
More from Lifestyle
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims
Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.Read More
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising
The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply!Read More
The role of casting director in film-making
Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play.Read More
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger
Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit.Read More
New magazine seeks to empower South African youth
Joanne Joseph spoke to editor Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi to find out more about the publication.Read More
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option
Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown.Read More