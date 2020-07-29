Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497 The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries. 29 July 2020 10:41 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni' ANC's Pule Mabe reflects on the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni and explains why crowds gathered at his house on Tuesday 29 July 2020 1:41 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record' Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims. 28 July 2020 4:43 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon. 29 July 2020 3:23 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
Netflix teams up with two organisations for TV and film COVID-19 relief fund Independent Producers Organisation's Trish Downing says Netflix will provide R8,3-million to SA television and film industry. 29 July 2020 5:42 PM
National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging time 29 July 2020 1:43 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie. 29 July 2020 9:59 AM
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497 The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries. 29 July 2020 10:41 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims

29 July 2020 8:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.

It's become a hot topic during this time of Covid - why are insurance companies in a fight against desperate businesses claiming for business interruption?

Many insurers claim it’s the lockdown and not the pandemic that led to business interruption.

RELATED: Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

Now, some are backing down.

Guardrisk is one of the latest to announce that it will settle, that's with up to 700 small business clients fighting its decision to reject their claims related to the impact of the nationwide lockdown.

RELATED: This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims

The claims range from tens of thousands of rand to several million, says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Santam and Hollard have also announced plans to offer interim relief to hard-hit businesses.

RELATED: Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

Picture: 123rf

On Wednesday, the South African Insurance Association (Saia) welcomed the understanding reached between certain non-life insurance companies, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FCSA) and the Prudential Authority (PA) on interim relief.

Knowler says Saia stresses that the relief measures apply only to business interruption policies that include extensions for infections diseases:

"The FCSA puts that at only between 3% and 5% of business interruption policies."

I think the best we can do here is to alert people to the fact that insurance is a massively complicated and technical subject and you cannot take any clause in an insurance policy for granted.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The crux of this case is that the business owners - largely hospitality industry or restaurants and guest houses - understood that they had cover for losses related to contagious disease, or notifiable or whatever the wording was. And hello! we're in the middle of a pandemic so they should be covered!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

And then the insurers came and said 'no', without giving too much detail, 'we weren't offering cover at that premium for a pandemic affecting the whole of South Africa'.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler says the knock-on effect of more and more businesses going under has also influenced the court of public opinion, resulting in a change in the stance of some insurers.

Still, the wording of apparent settlements is open to interpretation:

Guardrisk said 'settle'. I think tonight Mutual said 'settle'. Santam said 'interim relief payment', where if it wins its court case then it's not going to ask for the money back but if it loses, then it's going to offset this R1-billion it's making available...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Then Guardrisk said it is going to settle up to 700 claims... and it's the first three months of lockdown... It sounds like settlement but what's confusing me now is, why do that if you still hold the view that the lockdown itself didn't trigger a claim under its policies? And why are you still appealing that High Court ruling [in favour of Cafe Chameleon]? It doesn't make sense to me.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


29 July 2020 8:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Cape Town V&A Waterfront

Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'

29 July 2020 7:40 PM

The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.

woman-mask-covid19-virus-symptoms-self-isolation-quarantine-laptop-at-home-123rf

What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?

29 July 2020 6:52 PM

Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat.

old-mutual-logopng

Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

28 July 2020 8:43 PM

The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.

aquafresh-adpng

Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi

28 July 2020 8:14 PM

Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.

maq-advertpng

Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?

28 July 2020 7:31 PM

Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.

Bribery, corruption, fraud. Pic 123rf

IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa

28 July 2020 6:48 PM

South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Babysitting mother baby 123rflifestyle 123rf

JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response

28 July 2020 1:40 PM

Human resources director Donald Khumalo says employees can take the leave over four consecutive months or in a staggered phase.

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged

28 July 2020 12:05 PM

Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves.

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Cape Town V&A Waterfront

Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'

29 July 2020 7:40 PM

The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most

29 July 2020 3:23 PM

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon.

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

student-lifejpg

Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising

27 July 2020 7:30 AM

The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply!

phakade-zolanijpg

The role of casting director in film-making

26 July 2020 5:33 PM

Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play.

sam-mohau-hlonyanajpg

How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger

25 July 2020 11:23 AM

Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit.

careers-magazine-2jpg

New magazine seeks to empower South African youth

24 July 2020 6:04 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to editor Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi to find out more about the publication.

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option

23 July 2020 9:10 PM

Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown.

