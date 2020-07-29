'It was an error in judgement’: King Madzikane, Diko respond to PPE scandal





JOHANNESBURG – Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband, AmaBhaca King Madzikane II, said the decision to get into business with government was an error in judgement.

The pair has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal involving a company linked to the King and the Gauteng Health Department.

“Despite the absence of any illegality and confirmation that no public funds were ever paid to Royal Bhaca Projects – details of which will be further ventilated by the investigations – the matter continues to draw outrage from across society,” it read.

It’s understood the tender to procure the PPE was valued at R125 million, but the couple maintains that the contract was cancelled before any money could be paid.

Diko's husband has also pushed back against assertions that his career has be aided through "unwarranted political influence".

Under the sub-heading ‘board appointments of King Madzikane Ii Diko,' the statement read: “Until recently, I was the chief executive officer of Alfred Nzo Development Agency (ANDA), an entity of the Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape. Prior to that, I served on the board as deputy chairperson. I have also served as board member of Ingwe TVET College among other positions I have held. I have a Master’s degree in Development Communication from the University of Pretoria and a Certificate in Municipal Finance from Wits University. I have more than 19 years of work experience, of which over ten have been in senior management at different institutions including national government.”

He further said: “I fully reject the assertion that these appointments, which I earned after due process, were the result of unwarranted political influence.”

However, Diko said in the interests of ethical leadership and accountability - he would resign as an independent audit committee member of the Joburg Produce Market – a position that has also been mired in controversy.

