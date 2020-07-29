Streaming issues? Report here
Netflix teams up with two organisations for TV and film COVID-19 relief fund

29 July 2020 5:42 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Netflix
South African Screen Federation
SASFED

Independent Producers Organisation's Trish Downing says Netflix will provide R8,3-million to SA television and film industry.

The South African Screen Federation (Sasfed) and the Independent Producers Organisation have collaborated with Netflix to establish a COVID-19 relief fund for the film and television industry.

Independent Producers Organisation COVID-19 crisis manager Trish Downing says many production houses had to close down their film and television sets due to the pandemic, which has left a majority of freelancers to struggling financially.

It's been devastating to get emails from professional crew members who have been working on big productions begging just for food parcels.

Trish Downing, COVID-19 crisis manager - Independent Producers Organisation

RELATED: 'Tsotsi' casting director Moonyeenn Lee dies after contracting COVID-19

Downing says Netflix initially was going to support productions that where in their streaming service but through multiple engagement, they amazingly changed their minds and decided to support all the artists in the film and television sector.

We are so grateful to Netflix for the phenomenal contribution to the South African sector.

Trish Downing, COVID-19 crisis manager - Independent Producers Organisation

Downing says Netflix will provide the South Africa television and film industry R8,3-million in which each beneficiary will receive R15,000 each. She says anyone who can prove they have been in the sector for the past two years is eligible for the fund and that they will be able to get the application on 3 August 2020. It will be administered by Tshikululu Social Investment.

Listen below for the full interview...


