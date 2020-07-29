[LISTEN] Township online grocer Yebo Fresh shares story of its dramatic growth





A tech-driven food delivery service catering exclusively to townships in the Cape Town area says has grown dramatically since it started two years ago.

Yebo Fresh has gone from delivering a couple of hundred orders a month and now records between 100 to 1,000 daily.

Founder Jessica Boonstra joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share the company's story.

Spending a lot of time in townships, the realisation was that if there is ever an area that really deserves transformation in terms of food it was the townships where there is a lack of access to good food. Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

So we started this company with that ambition in mind. We wanted to create good access to good food, a really easy way of shopping online and getting your groceries delivered to you. We wanted to create jobs and, most of all, we wanted to be really in tune with the local needs and be part of the local community. Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

Before COVID-19 hit we were doing a couple of hundred orders a month, now we are doing anywhere between a couple of hundred or a couple of thousand orders every single day. That has been a huge rise in numbers, warehouse space, staffing - by now we employ 50 people. Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

So, instead of having an app we do have a website but in this case, the original consumer mostly will WhatsApp us or send us a Call Me Back on our number and then we will just over the phone make sure that the order is placed and take care of it from there. So we have had to basically take the classical online model and do it with a twist to make sure that it is fine-tuned to the local needs and that it works for the townships. Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh

