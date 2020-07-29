[LISTEN] Township online grocer Yebo Fresh shares story of its dramatic growth
A tech-driven food delivery service catering exclusively to townships in the Cape Town area says has grown dramatically since it started two years ago.
Yebo Fresh has gone from delivering a couple of hundred orders a month and now records between 100 to 1,000 daily.
Founder Jessica Boonstra joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share the company's story.
Spending a lot of time in townships, the realisation was that if there is ever an area that really deserves transformation in terms of food it was the townships where there is a lack of access to good food.Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh
So we started this company with that ambition in mind. We wanted to create good access to good food, a really easy way of shopping online and getting your groceries delivered to you. We wanted to create jobs and, most of all, we wanted to be really in tune with the local needs and be part of the local community.Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh
Before COVID-19 hit we were doing a couple of hundred orders a month, now we are doing anywhere between a couple of hundred or a couple of thousand orders every single day. That has been a huge rise in numbers, warehouse space, staffing - by now we employ 50 people.Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh
So, instead of having an app we do have a website but in this case, the original consumer mostly will WhatsApp us or send us a Call Me Back on our number and then we will just over the phone make sure that the order is placed and take care of it from there. So we have had to basically take the classical online model and do it with a twist to make sure that it is fine-tuned to the local needs and that it works for the townships.Jessica Boonstra, Founder - Yebo Fresh
Click on the link below to hear the full story....
More from Local
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?
Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat.Read More
Silent protest at court against 'drunken' driver who allegedly killed cyclist
Organiser Allouette Mendez says they support the deceased's family and raise awareness as they do not feel safe on the roads.Read More
Former Robben Island prisoner Morakabe Raks Seakhoa remembers Andrew Mlangeni
Seakhoa is a former Robben Island prisoner and member of the Robben Island Museum & World Heritage Site Council.Read More
'It was an error in judgement’: King Madzikane, Diko respond to PPE scandal
The pair has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the personal protective equipmen scandal involving a company linked to the King and the Gauteng health department.Read More
Eskom may implement a significant electricity tariff increase after court ruling
The high court has given Eskom the go-ahead to retrieve R69-billion over the next three years.Read More
Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry
The National Liquor Traders Council wants to raise R100 million to support 34,500 taverns over a 'period of two to three months.Read More
Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy
#702Breakfast has managed to raise more than R50,000 as well as nappies and baby clothes for the 20-year-old mother.Read More
WATCH: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service
ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus and he will then be buried at the Roodepoort cemetery.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries.Read More