What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?
We don't really like talking about death but it's a necessary conversation if only for practical reasons.
And in the face of Covid-19 it's become even more important.
You might have drawn up a will (do you even know where it is?), but that usually contains only practical details about your estate.
What about details like shutting down your social media accounts? How do you want your remains to be disposed of? Who is going to look after your beloved pet?
It's questions like these that prompted financial journalist Kristia van Heerden to sit down and draw up her death folder, or list as she likes to call it, and post it on Twitter.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the host of the Fat Wallet podcast and CEO of investment education platform, Just One Lap.
It's a folder I put together containing all of the most important things that I need people to know when I pass on.... When somebody passes away there are a lot of things that need to happen that have nothing to do with mourning them; it's all about the paperwork.Kristia van Heerden, CEO - Just One Lap
I think this Covid period really got many of us thinking about this sort of thing. Are people going to know what to do, how to shut down my social media accounts, who should they inform that I passed away?Kristia van Heerden, CEO - Just One Lap
Van Heerden describes the resulting conversation she had with her parents, who are in the risk group for Covid-19.
It's interesting to me that some people are saying this is so morbid because I found that it was actually quite a beautiful exercise...Kristia van Heerden, CEO - Just One Lap
From another point of view, collating all this vital information serves as a useful backup while you are still alive, as well.
Bruce Whitfield also interviews an expert on drawing up wills and a psychiatrist, for their input.
Listen to this important conversation below:
More from Business
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims
Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.Read More
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi
Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.Read More
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?
Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.Read More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response
Human resources director Donald Khumalo says employees can take the leave over four consecutive months or in a staggered phase.Read More
[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged
Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
More from Local
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More
[LISTEN] Township online grocer Yebo Fresh shares story of its dramatic growth
Founder Jessica Boonstra joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share the company's story.Read More
Silent protest at court against 'drunken' driver who allegedly killed cyclist
Organiser Allouette Mendez says they support the deceased's family and raise awareness as they do not feel safe on the roads.Read More
Former Robben Island prisoner Morakabe Raks Seakhoa remembers Andrew Mlangeni
Seakhoa is a former Robben Island prisoner and member of the Robben Island Museum & World Heritage Site Council.Read More
'It was an error in judgement’: King Madzikane, Diko respond to PPE scandal
The pair has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the personal protective equipmen scandal involving a company linked to the King and the Gauteng health department.Read More
Eskom may implement a significant electricity tariff increase after court ruling
The high court has given Eskom the go-ahead to retrieve R69-billion over the next three years.Read More
Tavern owners seek solution before going the route of the taxi industry
The National Liquor Traders Council wants to raise R100 million to support 34,500 taverns over a 'period of two to three months.Read More
Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy
#702Breakfast has managed to raise more than R50,000 as well as nappies and baby clothes for the 20-year-old mother.Read More
WATCH: Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service
ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral service will be held at the UJ Soweto Campus and he will then be buried at the Roodepoort cemetery.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries.Read More