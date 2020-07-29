What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?





We don't really like talking about death but it's a necessary conversation if only for practical reasons.

And in the face of Covid-19 it's become even more important.

You might have drawn up a will (do you even know where it is?), but that usually contains only practical details about your estate.

What about details like shutting down your social media accounts? How do you want your remains to be disposed of? Who is going to look after your beloved pet?

It's questions like these that prompted financial journalist Kristia van Heerden to sit down and draw up her death folder, or list as she likes to call it, and post it on Twitter.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the host of the Fat Wallet podcast and CEO of investment education platform, Just One Lap.

It's a folder I put together containing all of the most important things that I need people to know when I pass on.... When somebody passes away there are a lot of things that need to happen that have nothing to do with mourning them; it's all about the paperwork. Kristia van Heerden, CEO - Just One Lap

I think this Covid period really got many of us thinking about this sort of thing. Are people going to know what to do, how to shut down my social media accounts, who should they inform that I passed away? Kristia van Heerden, CEO - Just One Lap

Van Heerden describes the resulting conversation she had with her parents, who are in the risk group for Covid-19.

It's interesting to me that some people are saying this is so morbid because I found that it was actually quite a beautiful exercise... Kristia van Heerden, CEO - Just One Lap

From another point of view, collating all this vital information serves as a useful backup while you are still alive, as well.

Bruce Whitfield also interviews an expert on drawing up wills and a psychiatrist, for their input.

