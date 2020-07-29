Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:45
Heineken not leaving SA as reported
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs Director
Today at 16:53
RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 17:11
Expect more pandemics in the future
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
ProfRobert Bragg, Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at the University of Free State
Today at 17:20
Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:09
Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September'

29 July 2020 6:02 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
CSA
Thabang Moroe
Interim CSA CEO Jacques Faul

Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Cricket South Africa CEO, Jacques Faul, has told EWN Sport that he will most likely return to Northerns Cricket in September and that he is not resigning from his post.

Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation.

During his time in the CSA hot seat, Faul has had to deal with the suspension of cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fall out from cancelled tours as a result. At the same time, he oversaw the inaugural three-team cricket match, which raised R3 million for charity.

Speaking to EWN Sport, Faul explained his imminent departure.

"I was seconded to CSA from Northerns for initially six months and I've since agreed to stay on for a bit longer. I hope to time my exit in such a way that we have gone through most of our processes, including the AGM, so it looks like around September I will return back to Northerns," he said.

Faul added that his departure would have no bearing on Moroe returning or not.

"The suspended CEO matter still needs to be dealt with, so it's two different processes in a way. It doesn't influence him and if the matter is not resolved there will be another acting CEO but my leaving doesn't have an impact on him in anyway," he said.

Last week, CSA said in a statement that the board of directors had "received the first part of the forensic report which relates to Moroe".

"Using this report as a point of departure, the board has implemented a process that will provide finality to this unfortunate situation," the statement read.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September'


