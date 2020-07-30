DA Joburg caucus calls for probe into Loyiso Masuku amid PPE corruption claims
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has questioned the continued involvement by MMC Loyiso Masuku who is Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku in serving as a leader of executive business.
As a leader of executive business, Loyiso Masuku overseas senior appointments within the city's infrastructure.
This comes after reports that presidential spokesperson Khuselo Diko's husband, amaBhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, was awarded a R125 million tender for the provision of PPE by the provincial Health Department.
RELATED: Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims
The Gauteng Health MEC and his wife have been linked to the contract awarded to amaBhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.
Diko has since stepped aside from her role as presidency spokesperson pending and investigation while together with her husband have released a statement on the matter.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa DA deputy caucus leader in the city Michael Sun says councillor Loyiso Masuku is the MMC Group Corporate Shared Services which is a department that oversees internal management in the city's day to day runnings.
This concerns us as the City of Johannesburg itself had procured PPEs and what is concerning for the DA and the public at large is the implication that has come to the forefront and we are talking about R125 million.Michael Sun, City of Johannesburg deputy caucus leader - DA
We are calling for investigations, we are saying that she needs to prove her version of the story. When matters are investigated where she will be proven not to have been involved and give her an opportunity to clear her name.Michael Sun, City of Johannesburg deputy caucus leader - DA
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'
ANC's Pule Mabe reflects on the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni and explains why crowds gathered at his house on TuesdayRead More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record'
Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims.Read More
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims
Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruptionRead More
Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable?
Cosac's Lawson Naidoo and Ethics Institute's Dr Paul Vorster discuss government officials being accused in tender irregularities.Read More
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury
Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.Read More
COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst unpacks Khusela Diko been granted leave of absence over alleged tender irregularities by her husband's company.Read More
Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence
This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the Gauteng department of HealthRead More
ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims
Joanne Joseph spoke to ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise to find out more.Read More
People are beginning to say maybe crime pays in this country - Sandile Zungu
The president of the Black Business Council slams corrupt officials who benefit from COVID-19 relief fundsRead More