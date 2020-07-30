DA Joburg caucus calls for probe into Loyiso Masuku amid PPE corruption claims





The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has questioned the continued involvement by MMC Loyiso Masuku who is Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku in serving as a leader of executive business.

As a leader of executive business, Loyiso Masuku overseas senior appointments within the city's infrastructure.

This comes after reports that presidential spokesperson Khuselo Diko's husband, amaBhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, was awarded a R125 million tender for the provision of PPE by the provincial Health Department.

The Gauteng Health MEC and his wife have been linked to the contract awarded to amaBhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.

Diko has since stepped aside from her role as presidency spokesperson pending and investigation while together with her husband have released a statement on the matter.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa DA deputy caucus leader in the city Michael Sun says councillor Loyiso Masuku is the MMC Group Corporate Shared Services which is a department that oversees internal management in the city's day to day runnings.

This concerns us as the City of Johannesburg itself had procured PPEs and what is concerning for the DA and the public at large is the implication that has come to the forefront and we are talking about R125 million. Michael Sun, City of Johannesburg deputy caucus leader - DA

We are calling for investigations, we are saying that she needs to prove her version of the story. When matters are investigated where she will be proven not to have been involved and give her an opportunity to clear her name. Michael Sun, City of Johannesburg deputy caucus leader - DA

