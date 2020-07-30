[WATCH] Man pretending to be hit by golf ball to scare golfers goes viral

Today at 12:56 Challenge accepted? Why posting black-and-white selfies on Instagram is misguided women empowerment. Afika gives us her take. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Afika Jadezweni, Fashion and Beauty Editor of W24

Today at 13:35 Covid-19 highlights plight of SA’s struggling gig workers The Azania Mosaka Show

Ameya Upadhyay – Venture Partner at global venture capital firm Flourish

Today at 14:05 Knowler Knows Consumer Talk The Azania Mosaka Show

Magauta Mphahlele - Chairperson at The Consumer Goods And Services Ombud

Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson

Today at 15:16 EWN : Tourism Ministers briefs media on Level 3 regulations and relief funds Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Today at 15:53 More corruption in awarding of PPEs contract Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta' at ...

Today at 16:20 The Whippet and other local businesses and schools have taken hands to lead the “Linden Hope” initiative. Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Divan Botha, Founder and CEO of The Whippet

Today at 16:53 Financial Wellness Feature: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 17:20 Launch of Mobicel's first mobile phone assembly plant in SA Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Kay Sexwale - Communications Strategist at ...

Today at 18:09 Anglo American releases results with a focus on iron ore and diamonds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 19:08 Kodak seems to be making a come-back The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - An explanation of Regulation 28 for retirement funds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

