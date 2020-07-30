[WATCH] Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, song on COVID-19 goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:56
Challenge accepted? Why posting black-and-white selfies on Instagram is misguided women empowerment. Afika gives us her take.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Afika Jadezweni, Fashion and Beauty Editor of W24
Today at 13:35
Covid-19 highlights plight of SA's struggling gig workers
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ameya Upadhyay – Venture Partner at global venture capital firm Flourish
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Magauta Mphahlele - Chairperson at The Consumer Goods And Services Ombud
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Today at 15:16
EWN : Tourism Ministers briefs media on Level 3 regulations and relief funds
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:53
More corruption in awarding of PPEs contract
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of 'Gangster State' and 'The Republic of Gupta'
Today at 16:20
The Whippet and other local businesses and schools have taken hands to lead the "Linden Hope" initiative.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Divan Botha, Founder and CEO of The Whippet
Today at 16:53
Financial Wellness Feature:
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
Launch of Mobicel's first mobile phone assembly plant in SA
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kay Sexwale - Communications Strategist
Today at 18:09
Anglo American releases results with a focus on iron ore and diamonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Kodak seems to be making a come-back
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - An explanation of Regulation 28 for retirement funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Customer behaviour has changed through the Covid-19 crisis. How do you codify changes in customer behaviour so that you know you're building the right product and service to meet the right need. Because anecdote won't cut it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Latest Local
'What renewal? Thabo Mbeki was a president before, what did he do?' The Clement Manyathela Show listeners argue about former president Thabo Mbeki's call for the "renewal" of the ANC. 30 July 2020 10:42 AM
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497 The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries. 29 July 2020 10:41 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
View all Local
DA Joburg caucus calls for probe into Loyiso Masuku amid PPE corruption claims Deputy caucus leader in the city Michael Sun says the investigation will give Masuku an opportunity to clear her name. 30 July 2020 8:15 AM
'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni' ANC's Pule Mabe reflects on the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni and explains why crowds gathered at his house on Tuesday 29 July 2020 1:41 PM
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
View all Politics
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one? Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat. 29 July 2020 6:52 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon. 29 July 2020 3:23 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
We were under real lockdown during the state of emergency in 1986 - Romeo Kumalo Businessman, entrepreneur and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future. 30 July 2020 12:30 PM
[WATCH] Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, song on COVID-19 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 July 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Man pretending to be hit by golf ball to scare golfers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 July 2020 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497 The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries. 29 July 2020 10:41 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, song on COVID-19 goes viral

30 July 2020 11:18 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches

Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, song on COVID-19 goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a guy who recreated the Marry Poppins song into Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, on his experience on COVID-19, goes viral.

Click here to view the video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


Missing Image Placeholder

We were under real lockdown during the state of emergency in 1986 - Romeo Kumalo

30 July 2020 12:30 PM

Businessman, entrepreneur and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future.

Read More arrow_forward

pretenderjpg

[WATCH] Man pretending to be hit by golf ball to scare golfers goes viral

30 July 2020 9:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

netflix logo 2019

Netflix teams up with two organisations for TV and film COVID-19 relief fund

29 July 2020 5:42 PM

Independent Producers Organisation's Trish Downing says Netflix will provide R8,3-million to SA television and film industry.

Read More arrow_forward

concert-event-performance-stage-festival-music-crowd-123rf

National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists

29 July 2020 1:43 PM

CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging time

Read More arrow_forward

20200729candymoloijpg

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi

29 July 2020 9:59 AM

Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-29-at-85803-ampng

[WATCH] Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches

29 July 2020 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-29-at-83508-ampng

[WATCH] Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her

29 July 2020 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-28-at-80725-ampng

[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

28 July 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-28-at-82315-ampng

[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home

28 July 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

chewbaccajpg

Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral

27 July 2020 9:07 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

