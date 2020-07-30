'What renewal? Thabo Mbeki was a president before, what did he do?'
Speaking at the funeral of struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni, former president Thabo Mbeki said in his honour there needs to be a "renewal" of the African National Congress (ANC) to address the challenges faced by the country.
Listeners argued that the party has been in power for 26 years and nothing has changed, with one of the callers arguing that Mbeki's call will not change anything.
That argument made me sick, that argument that says we need a renewal of the ANC. ANC does not own this country. What renewal? Thabo Mbeki was a president before, what did he do?Caller, Joe
He referenced messages that came out of the 54th national elective conference where there was a loss of confidence within the ANC and its strongest supporters due to corruption, nepotism, abuse of state power and putting self-interest above the people.
Other listeners argued that most citizens were endorsing corruption by the party by continuing to vote for it year on year
ANC is not the problem, the voters are corrupt.Caller, Albert
Listen below to the full interview:
