We were under real lockdown during the state of emergency in 1986 - Romeo Kumalo





Businessman, entrepreneur, and broadcaster Romeo Kumalo grew up in Soweto in a time when “ Soweto Uprising” was prevalent. He was raised by his mother who worked at South Africa Blood Transfusion Service and a father who was a mechanic.

Kumalo describes his childhood with many challenges that involve being raised in the apartheid era, but in spite of it all his parents tried to find ways to make him happy.

Now we are in COVID-19 times of lockdown, we were under real lockdown during the state of emergency in 1986. Romeo Khumalo, Co-founder and CEO of LLH Capital

Kumalo says his mission to become an entrepreneur only came at a later stage in his life and that he sought to be in the advertising industry and work in the corporate world.

I studied business and went on to do my Master's in business and really wanted to become a leader in business and work in a corporate world. I saw the smart people like Peter Vundla, Tshego Modise and many others and wanted to become like them. Romeo Khumalo, Co-founder and CEO of LLH Capital

Kumalo says to become an entrepreneur in South Africa is difficult and it requires a collaborative network with the government and the private sector. He says the best way to create jobs in the country is through innovation and it all comes from start-ups and entrepreneurship.

You need a lot of support from the government, you require capital, you require an ecosystem that works for entrepreneurs. Romeo Khumalo, Co-founder and CEO of LLH Capital

Kumalo stressed that it is times like these where we need young entrepreneurs who are innovative to be supported and for the government to come on board by making bold moves.

Its bleak at the moment, its all doom and gloom businesses are shutting down, people are being laid off and its difficult for people to be optimistic but I am very optimistic. Romeo Khumalo, Co-founder and CEO of LLH Capital

Speaking about his radio career at Metro FM, Kumalo says he had a great time but would not go back as he would like to see more new talent take up space in the entertainment industry.

I was very bad at it, there is so much talent out there and we keep recycling a lot of people and talent but if you look there is such a depth of talent in South Africa that you have to give new and upcoming talent an opportunity. Romeo Khumalo, Co-founder and CEO of LLH Capital

Kumalo also spoke of meeting his wife before she was Miss South Africa and how he proposed to her. He also shared that he sang the George Benson song called 'Nothing's gonna to change my love for you' when they got married in 2000.

Yeah when we got married in 2000 I surprised and sang the song and I still do. Romeo Khumalo, Co-founder and CEO of LLH Capital

Many listeners called in to expressed gratitude and compliment the businessman on his business journey when he was a broadcaster and his exercising routines.

Listen below to the full interview