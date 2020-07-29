How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Anglo American releases results with a focus on iron ore and diamonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africans given the green-light to travel within their provinces
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 19:08
Kodak seems to be making a come-back
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - An explanation of Regulation 28 for retirement funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Customer behaviour has changed through the Covid-19 crisis. How do you codify changes in customer behaviour so that you know you’re building the right product and service to meet the right need. Because anecdote won’t cut it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations. 30 July 2020 5:51 PM
Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts The SAHRC says it has to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts. 30 July 2020 5:22 PM
Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation... 30 July 2020 5:14 PM
View all Local
Pushing corruption cases through judiciary alone is very slow - Whistle-blower Kenyan John Githongo says Parliament is the first stop in talking about accountability on behalf of the people of South Africa. 30 July 2020 3:46 PM
'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets' Political analyst Xolani Dube gives his take on the expectation that top officials will take leave following COVID-19 corruption c... 30 July 2020 2:20 PM
DA Joburg caucus calls for probe into Loyiso Masuku amid PPE corruption claims Deputy caucus leader in the city Michael Sun says the investigation will give Masuku an opportunity to clear her name. 30 July 2020 1:52 PM
View all Politics
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it While it may feel things are getting worse they are starting to get better 29 July 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon. 29 July 2020 3:23 PM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
We were under real lockdown during the state of emergency in 1986 - Romeo Kumalo Businessman, entrepreneur and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future. 30 July 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, song on COVID-19 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 July 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Man pretending to be hit by golf ball to scare golfers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 July 2020 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497 The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries. 29 July 2020 10:41 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How social media became a dumpster fire and what to do about it

29 July 2020 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

While it may feel things are getting worse they are starting to get better

The internet was funded by the military and developed by the academic community to provide a place to openly and easily share information. It was supposed to be a place to test ideas, to contest theories and to challenge views.

For most of the time, the early internet was hard to access and required special tools and skills to use. The World Wide Web was the nest step and made it easier for more to get online and take part in the conversations. Back then there were many more that would only read rather than create but by 2000 the bulletin boards and chat forums had attracted a much broader group of people looking to post about almost anything you could imagine.

The first social networks were built from those forums and Facebook added the then unique element to post online as yourself, given its origin at US universities to allow students to get to know each other the first public version asked what school and university you attended and when.

That seemingly irrelevant information allowed Facebook to begin connecting users with others that went to the same schools and universities, for the quite young users at the time it was an easy way to find their friends. When an older user began to join they were impressed that Facebook somehow knew their old school friends. Rather than only connecting you with close friends and family you might soon be connecting with a very large group of people you knew and were able to catch up with all them. This was the golden age of Facebook, but because it was free, Facebook needed a way to make money. It did so in two ways, grow by building the mobile version, allowing pages so you could become friends with brands and a newsfeed to curate what you would see when you logged on.

Brands flocked to the platform after so many of the staff were already using Facebook.

Facebook would also ask you about your favourite things from movies to food to places to visit and could determine that you were a car fan by how many times you mentioned it or posted pictures about it. It means they could offer brands the option to target users and have their posts appear on your timeline

It was a hit and has made Facebook one of the largest advertising platforms on the planet.

If Facebook was the platform for following those you did know, Twitter was supposed to be the platform for those that you wanted to know. For celebrities, the option to post and connect with fans without the challenges of becoming friends or fans on Facebook saw many users join Twitter.

Because Twitter typically makes all posts public, it was a useful tool for journalists to follow to track how some stories were developing online. It was also a mobile platform and once adding images are introduced it effectively became a breaking news 1st person reporter and a popular source for rolling news channels to both refer to and to share content.

The first to get a million followers

Twitter became a hit for celebs and news with the battle to see who would first get 1 million followers turned into a bet with CNN and Ashton Kutcher

Kutcher won and set the tone that individuals were going to be more powerful than brands on social media.

Fast forward to now and there are many with huge followings, The EFF’s Julius Malema has over 3 million followers, almost twice the number of votes the party received last year and enough to rate as one of the most popular radio broadcasters in the country. Part of his appeal is how often he is prepared to spill the tea about other politicians and contentious subjects. This is part of the challenge for social media now. You typically need to be brash and loud to be noticed. When you are noticed you might strat trending and get even more attention. You don’t have to be nice, you don’t even have to be correct, you just need to get a reaction.

As others try to emulate high profile people they see as successful they too post allegations and insult others attracting a crowd the way a public fight does. The fact that we have the word twar now indicates how often this happens.

So how do you give people freedom of speech but avoid allowing outright lies and slander to be posted? When trolls and even governments can use the platform to stir dissent among users you have a scenario that allowed the word of the year in 2016 to be Dumpster fire. A potentially dangerous and chaotic situation that attracts onlookers but not necessarily firefighters.

How to fix this

Moderation is the short answer but only Facebook has grown to be profitable and even with a moderation team of thousands simply can’t take down the content that does not meet its own guidelines as fast as it is put up. Twitter has ramped up its efforts to limit what can be posted but with 186 million using the platform daily, they too have a tough mountain to climb.

The efforts to begin to limit content has seen those affected claim they are being censored and while for the most part they are being held to the terms they agreed to, there are enough grey areas to make it hard to apply effectively or even fairly sometimes.

A recent example to illustrate the issue relates to posts about the drug hydroxychloroquine. While it is a regulated drug and coverage about it is not an issue, the specific advocacy of its use as an effective treatment for Covid-19 runs counter to the current best advice for its use. Of the many posts, the challenge is how to determine when the line gets crossed and even if historical posts when there was some potential for its use whether reposting that content once better information is available constitutes a transgression.

When you get banned, move to a new network that is willing to accept the growth but not fix the problem

Parler is a platform that has positioned itself as an alternative to Twitter for those that either has been banned or feel they are being censored.

They have similar rules as other platforms to not allow certain behaviour but in the absence of someone reporting those posts or many people able to monitor what is posted, those posts remain up. Those that join, over a million now according to the founder, will get to see stories that they agree with posted often confirming their views. You can echo comments posted which effectively allows you to build an echo chamber the kind of situation that can do more harm than good.

So what should we do?

I like the view of Sacha Baron Cohen, he argues for a distinction to be made about freedom of speech and freedom of reach.

Comments posted online should only be posted live and to everyone provided, you have shown you can be trusted to do so. There should not be room for anonymous accounts to post publicly, they should only be allowed to post to accounts that are authorised to report their comments. This allows for information to be shared to those that could help and protect those that may not be able to post as themselves.

Will it make social media more sterile, yes. Will there be fewer tears, yes. Why would anyone bother to even use it then? Well, there are platforms created to be dumpster fires and while they may have a place, for those platforms that wish to become relevant nationally and globally the bar for what is acceptable should begin to mirror the requirements placed on broadcasters and publishers.

While most platforms would object to taking responsibility for what is posted on their platform, there is little alternative to them having to play a more active role to limit what can be posted and certainly in the case of social networks for what is promoted.

It is by no means a simple challenge to resolve and it is further complicated by those actively looking to hijack the system.

Relying on advertising has always come with a risk about how information about users may be used in a way that could border on manipulation.

The encouraging news is that as users and the platforms become more aware of abuses and manipulation, they are adding better ways to counter them. There is more moderation, it easier to report posts and more control what you might see. Some platforms are adding more fact-checking and labelling posts if they are suspect.

It is important to note that social media is not the real world, it is a version of it but should not be seen as an accurate representation even for platforms with millions of users.

Each new form of media has had a honeymoon period that was followed but a phase when it seemed to be ruined before settling in something that while never perfect was stable, had clear rules and a functional way to regulate it.

If 2016 was the dumpster fire year for social media, which was about 10 years after the major start of social media. Does it mean that by 2026, the fire would be out and social media will no longer be a dumpster?


29 July 2020 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

twitter-logo-transparent

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:15 PM

We are curious, innovative and greedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Hong Kong

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:15 PM

The most recent example is China’s new security law introduced into Hong Kong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medicine pills drugs

Drug profits - a necessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:15 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mobile phone screen social apps

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:15 PM

What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death & Taxes - 123rf.;com

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:56 PM

Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petase - plastic eating enzyme

Something found in a dump may save the oceans

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

How long before everyone has access to financial services

3 June 2020 7:15 PM

Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nasa Artemis logo

The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon

27 May 2020 7:15 PM

One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19

13 May 2020 7:15 PM

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber Airbnb logo

How disruptors deal with disruption

6 May 2020 7:15 PM

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'

Politics

'What renewal? Thabo Mbeki was a president before, what did he do?'

Local

City of Joburg on a mission to resolve long-standing problem of unpaid bills

Local

EWN Highlights

Sars sets up over 30 apps to help taxpayers fulfill obligations online

30 July 2020 5:40 PM

WC hospitals using less oxygen as number of COVID-19 patients decreases

30 July 2020 4:59 PM

Vaal Dam: GP residents urged to use water wisely as dam levels plummet

30 July 2020 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA