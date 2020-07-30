'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'





The ANC in Gauteng held a special provincial executive committee following over the R125 million personal protective equipment tender allegations linked to the president’s spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Senior political reporter at EWN Theto Mahlakoana joins Mandy Wiener on The Midday report, where she explained that Diko, Masuku together with his wife Loyiso, who is the MMC in the Joburg metro, will be taking leave of absence with immediate effect.

Mahlakoana says the Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to confirm the leaves of absence in a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

Mandy also spoke to a political analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development, Xolani Dube.

The premier will confirm when these officials will take the leave of absence as the ANC has stated and explained to us. Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter at EWN

Dube argued that power dynamics are being played by the party and that Makhura will not say anything different from what was announced by the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) secretary Jacob Khawe today.

Dube added that the briefing was just a rhetoric monologue and that the officials who have been accused will continue enjoying the privileges while they are on leave and this is a stunt to cool the rage of the public.

The leave of absence is like a naughty corner because there is nothing that will affect them in terms of their pockets. You know it's only us the taxpayers who are being taken for a ride here. Xolani Dube, political analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Dube continued to say the ANC integrity committee has come with a remedy which the citizens do not respect and will only take seriously if they hold those officials who are in the highest position accountable and place them behind bars.

