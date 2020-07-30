Pushing corruption cases through judiciary alone is very slow - Whistle-blower
John Githongo is a former Kenyan journalist who investigated bribery and fraud in his home country under the presidency Mwai Kibaki regime from 2003 to 2005.
Mandy Wiener discussed with Githong the corruption involving Covid-related tenders in which he explained that unfortunately most of the time disasters and elections are tremendous opportunities for elected corrupt officials to predate on state resources where a significant amount of money is spent by the government.
It's never like you have a special sort of emergency corruption brigade, it’s the same guys. It's completely cold without any care for those who as a result of their theft will lack PPEs and other vital mitigation measures around COVID-19 crisis; morality is not part of the equation.John Githongo, Former Kenyan journalist who investigated bribery and fraud
Githongo says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to provide support to the agencies prosecuting the corrupt officials.
A lot depends on what President Ramaphosa does. So far he has made all the right rhetorical moves. I'm sure he will find the machinery of government in terms of investigating and prosecuting will always move a lot slower than the political pressure that has been brought to bear by the South African population.John Githongo, Former Kenyan journalist who investigated bribery and fraud
As long as he gives his undivided political support to agencies that are involved in prosecuting the fight against corruption, that's extremely important.John Githongo, Former Kenyan journalist who investigated bribery and fraud
Githongo says the most important element in a country like South Africa is to ensure Parliament holds those officials involved in corruption into account.
Trying to push all these cases through the judiciary alone is very slow and ultimately always a politically disappointing process.John Githongo, Former Kenyan journalist who investigated bribery and fraud
Parliament is really the first stop in talking about accountability on behalf of the people of South Africa in terms of the way their taxes are being used and abused.John Githongo, Former Kenyan journalist who investigated bribery and fraud
Githongo says Kenya, much like South Africa, is starting to report on COVID-19 funds that have been looted.
Listen below to the full interview...
