What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations. 30 July 2020 5:51 PM
Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts The SAHRC says it has to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts. 30 July 2020 5:22 PM
Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation... 30 July 2020 5:14 PM
View all Local
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
Pushing corruption cases through judiciary alone is very slow - Whistle-blower Kenyan John Githongo says Parliament is the first stop in talking about accountability on behalf of the people of South Africa. 30 July 2020 3:46 PM
'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets' Political analyst Xolani Dube gives his take on the expectation that top officials will take leave following COVID-19 corruption c... 30 July 2020 2:20 PM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon. 29 July 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
We were under real lockdown during the state of emergency in 1986 - Romeo Kumalo Businessman, entrepreneur and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future. 30 July 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, song on COVID-19 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 July 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Man pretending to be hit by golf ball to scare golfers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 July 2020 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497 The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries. 29 July 2020 10:41 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Retirement funds
Pension Funds Act

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act aims to protect precious retirement investments by ensuring responsible management of fund assets.

RELATED: Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option

As such, it limits fund managers' allocation of these investments to certain asset classes - equities are capped at 75% of a portfolio and offshore assets at 30%.

Critics maintain these restrictions are costing investors, but diversification is key says personal finance expert and Galileo Capital executive director, Warren Ingram

So that for example, they don't have all their money sitting in shares and then the stock market collapses and then they lose 30 or 40% of their money and potentially their retirement life savings.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Instead of just leaving that to 'very honest and very trustworthy' fund manager... there were regulations that were put in place to say: These are exactly the limits that you can invest in.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

... if you really believe in shares, that's fine, but you can't have 100% of a retirement fund in shares. You're allowed 75% in shares, as an example.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Ingram notes that the regulations have been updated regularly over the years and the principle of a good spread of assets applies to all investments.

The main talking point around a further adjustment to Regulation 28 at the moment he says, is how much can be invested outside of South Africa.

I think there's some logic to controlling the offshore allocation.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

It's one of those things where, especially for people who are close to retirement... people say they're really worried about South Africa and they send all their money out at R16 or R17 to the dollar and the cycle turns... and we see the rand say back at 11 to the dollar... This has happened quite a few times in the past.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital

Find out more detail in the audio clip below:


30 July 2020 8:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Retirement funds
Pension Funds Act

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

9 July 2020 3:00 PM

Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edit - equity-market - image from JSE-dot-co-dot-za.jpg

Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing

2 July 2020 8:43 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Scared that you may lose your life savings?

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contract

No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die

18 June 2020 7:58 PM

Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market

11 June 2020 7:52 PM

What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis

28 May 2020 7:47 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

16 April 2020 7:33 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'

2 April 2020 8:04 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday

1 April 2020 6:29 PM

Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'

Politics

'What renewal? Thabo Mbeki was a president before, what did he do?'

Local

City of Joburg on a mission to resolve long-standing problem of unpaid bills

Local

EWN Highlights

New curfew may not help, says group representing hospitality, tourism industry

30 July 2020 8:50 PM

SAHRC concerned by patient-doctor ratio at Nasrec field hospital

30 July 2020 8:47 PM

COVID-19 could make more communities vulnerable to human trafficking: UNODC

30 July 2020 8:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA