Minister says they are keen to help every tourism sector business - report





Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane hosted a digital briefing on Thursday, announcing the new concessions for the tourism industry under lockdown Level 3.

EWN Reporter Bonga Dlulane joined Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph to discuss the new rules, which include the current 9pm curfew being extended until 10pm and leisure travel within respective provinces now being permitted.

The minister and the DG said they were told by the restaurant industry that people’s peak of dinner is around 8pm so they expect people to be there from 8pm until 10pm. Bonga Dlulane, EWN Reporter

RELATED: 'The R200m and credit facility from Treasury are available for tourism sector'

Dlulane says alcohol is still banned and that the minister mentioned that they tried to fight for it to be sold in restaurants but Cabinet overruled this decision.

He explained that intra-provincial travelling has been permitted and that the R200-million should have assisted 7,000 businesses but it could only assist 4,000, leaving the rest helpless.

She says they are looking for everything possible to make sure that they help every business but they know the recovery will take longer. Bonga Dlulane, EWN Reporter

Dlulane says the minister mentioned they are still looking into the operation of accommodations like “Airbnb” and that the new rules will be gazetted by midnight.

Listen below to the full interview...