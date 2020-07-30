Minister says they are keen to help every tourism sector business - report
Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane hosted a digital briefing on Thursday, announcing the new concessions for the tourism industry under lockdown Level 3.
EWN Reporter Bonga Dlulane joined Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph to discuss the new rules, which include the current 9pm curfew being extended until 10pm and leisure travel within respective provinces now being permitted.
The minister and the DG said they were told by the restaurant industry that people’s peak of dinner is around 8pm so they expect people to be there from 8pm until 10pm.Bonga Dlulane, EWN Reporter
RELATED: 'The R200m and credit facility from Treasury are available for tourism sector'
Dlulane says alcohol is still banned and that the minister mentioned that they tried to fight for it to be sold in restaurants but Cabinet overruled this decision.
He explained that intra-provincial travelling has been permitted and that the R200-million should have assisted 7,000 businesses but it could only assist 4,000, leaving the rest helpless.
She says they are looking for everything possible to make sure that they help every business but they know the recovery will take longer.Bonga Dlulane, EWN Reporter
Dlulane says the minister mentioned they are still looking into the operation of accommodations like “Airbnb” and that the new rules will be gazetted by midnight.
Listen below to the full interview...
More from Local
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge
Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations.Read More
Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts
The SAHRC says it has to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts.Read More
Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations
Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation or a special audit by the Auditor General of South Africa'.Read More
[LISTEN] The impact of COVID-19 on gig workers
Azania speaks to global venture capital firm Flourish venture partner Ameya Upadhyay on their recent research.Read More
City of Joburg on a mission to resolve long-standing problem of unpaid bills
MMC for finance Jolidee Matongo says it is not fair that a query can remain unresolved over a period of a year or years.Read More
'What renewal? Thabo Mbeki was a president before, what did he do?'
The Clement Manyathela Show listeners argue about former president Thabo Mbeki's call for the "renewal" of the ANC.Read More
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497
The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries.Read More
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?
Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat.Read More
[LISTEN] Township online grocer Yebo Fresh shares story of its dramatic growth
Founder Jessica Boonstra joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share the company's story.Read More