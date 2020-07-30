Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts





The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will launch its own investigation into allegations of tender irregularities in the Gauteng Health Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 90 companies are already under investigation by the Special Investigative Unit.

RELATED: 'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'

SAHRC Gauteng head Buang Jones says they have to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts.

Allegations of corruption have an adverse impact on human rights and, given the large sums of public money at stake and large sums of money that have been allocated for purposes of procurement, we have to ensure that there is fairness and accountability. Buang Jones, Head - SAHRC Gauteng

Our probe will look at whether or not there is credence to allegations of corruption and look at how this has impacted on the right to health. Buang Jones, Head - SAHRC Gauteng

A lot of people have asked if this is within our mandate. Yes, this is within our mandate, we have a broad mandate as a constitutional body and we will use our powers of subpoena to obtain access to contracts, to all the requests for quotations, all the procurement documents that have been used and we will also monitor the recent allocation of R5.9 billion for purposes of the Gauteng government's response to COVID-19. Buang Jones, Head - SAHRC Gauteng

Click on the link below to hear more...