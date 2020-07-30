Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will launch its own investigation into allegations of tender irregularities in the Gauteng Health Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 90 companies are already under investigation by the Special Investigative Unit.
RELATED: 'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'
SAHRC Gauteng head Buang Jones says they have to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts.
Allegations of corruption have an adverse impact on human rights and, given the large sums of public money at stake and large sums of money that have been allocated for purposes of procurement, we have to ensure that there is fairness and accountability.Buang Jones, Head - SAHRC Gauteng
Our probe will look at whether or not there is credence to allegations of corruption and look at how this has impacted on the right to health.Buang Jones, Head - SAHRC Gauteng
A lot of people have asked if this is within our mandate. Yes, this is within our mandate, we have a broad mandate as a constitutional body and we will use our powers of subpoena to obtain access to contracts, to all the requests for quotations, all the procurement documents that have been used and we will also monitor the recent allocation of R5.9 billion for purposes of the Gauteng government's response to COVID-19.Buang Jones, Head - SAHRC Gauteng
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge
Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations.Read More
Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations
Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation or a special audit by the Auditor General of South Africa'.Read More
Minister says they are keen to help every tourism sector business - report
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane extends current 9pm curfew to 10pm and leisure travel is permitted within provinces.Read More
[LISTEN] The impact of COVID-19 on gig workers
Azania speaks to global venture capital firm Flourish venture partner Ameya Upadhyay on their recent research.Read More
City of Joburg on a mission to resolve long-standing problem of unpaid bills
MMC for finance Jolidee Matongo says it is not fair that a query can remain unresolved over a period of a year or years.Read More
'What renewal? Thabo Mbeki was a president before, what did he do?'
The Clement Manyathela Show listeners argue about former president Thabo Mbeki's call for the "renewal" of the ANC.Read More
UPDATE: 63% COVID-19 recovery rate as SA death toll reaches 7,497
The number of national recoveries so far is 297,967, which translates to a recovery rate of 63%. Gauteng has 105,614 recoveries.Read More
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More
What is a 'death folder' and why is it important to create one?
Financial journo Kristia van Heerden says it includes anything from your device passwords to who you'd like to care for your cat.Read More
[LISTEN] Township online grocer Yebo Fresh shares story of its dramatic growth
Founder Jessica Boonstra joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share the company's story.Read More