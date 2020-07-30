Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations
CAPE TOWN – The chairperson of Parliament’s watchdog over the public purse, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, says there should be a full criminal investigation into the allegations that have engulfed Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, her husband, Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, Loyiso.
Hlengwa, who chairs the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), was speaking during a panel discussion on corruption on eNCA.
The Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) leadership has decided that Diko, Masuku and his wife Loyiso appear before the provincial integrity committee and take a leave of absence of two to four weeks.
The decision follows reports that a company linked to Diko’s husband, amaBhaca King Madzikane II Diko, scored a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender for R125 millio, which was later cancelled.
The couple said they were guilty of an “error of judgment”.
*READ: The full statement by King Madzikane II and Khusela Diko
Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a “comprehensive criminal investigation or a special audit by the Auditor General of South Africa”.
“We must not view this particular transaction in isolation, it is part of a pattern.”
He was reacting to the Gauteng ANC’s decision for the presidential spokesperson, Masuku and his wife, to appear before the party’s provincial integrity committee and to take a two to four week leave of absence.
“What I am fundamentally interested in is that the tenders are actually investigated, because to subject people to an internal disciplinary process may be noble, but it may not yield the consequence management and results which are required to set the tone within the state apparatus that corruption will not be tolerated – so it needs to be elevated to a higher level.”
Hlengwa also said the Gauteng legislature’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts was “duty bound” to scrutinise COVID-19 expenditure in the province “as a matter of urgency”.
