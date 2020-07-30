Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge





Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo will be acting in the position of Health MEC for the next four weeks.

This after Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, City of Johannesburg shared services MMC Loyiso Masuku, were ordered by the African National Congress (ANC) in the province to take a leave of absence over the R125-million personal protective equipment tender awarded to King Madzikane II Diko's Royal Bacha projects.

RELATED: 'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'

Mamabolo has welcomed the responsibility.

This is a challenge that, with everybody, we should be able to help the province manage a very complex challenge of fighting COVID-19 and saving lives. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC of Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure

I am quite confident that with the team at hand, we should be able to walk through this very difficult challenge. We're not starting anything new, we just have to hold on, build, consolidate the good work he [Bandile Masuku] has been doing. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC of Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure

Click on the link below to hear more...