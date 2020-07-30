Mobicel launches cellphone assembly plant in SA
Cellular technology giant Mobicel has launched its first mobile phone assembly plant in South Africa, employing 80 women.
Mobicel marketing director Yusuf Akoojee joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more on the plant.
I think what defines us is that this assembly plant is fully staffed by women. We all know the challenges faced by women in the job market, especially in the technical and manufacturing sectors. With this in mind, we decided to have our plant run fully by women.Yusuf Akoojee, Marketing director - Mobicel
Akoojee says there will be a lot more job openings in the coming months.
We actually took the time of this lockdown to actually strengthen ourselves internally up until the market opens. What we have done is we have focused just on our assembly plant and in the months to come you will see a lot more job openings in this plant.Yusuf Akoojee, Marketing director - Mobicel
Click on the link below to hear more...
