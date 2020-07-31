Presidency spokesperson's husband might not even be a recognised king





The Eastern Cape government on Thursday sought to clarify that Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko is not a recognised king but he is recognised as the Chief of Elubhacweni Traditional Council.

Diko made headlines recently for allegedly having benefited from a Gauteng government tender of R125 million to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PEE).

The African National Congress PEC said that Diko, Masuku together with his wife Loyiso, who is the MMC in the Joburg metro, will be taking leave of absence with immediate effect.

Bongani Bingwa chats to political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni to give more insight on the tender irregularities.

I think that the ANC needs to look into itself because it cannot be that it is increasingly becoming synonymous with corruption. That you have such a close family of comrades who have these networks and relationships might suggest that the rules of patronage are quite deeper than we think. Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Political analyst

Fikeni says the kings that are recognised in the Eastern Cape are the ones that came out of the Ntlapo Commission.

Within the Baca people, there might have been claims or even requests for recognitions and that has never come close to the recognition of kingship. The reigning chiefs amongst AmaBhaca and the Diko's there is a contestation as to which one are senior since Madzikane's son gave birth to Makaula and Diko. Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Political analyst

In reality in a formal or legal sense the kingship had not existed but there might have been a claim from the Diko royal house that they are more senior than the Makaula house. Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Political analyst

