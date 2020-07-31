Presidency spokesperson's husband might not even be a recognised king

Streaming issues? Report here
Political instability in Zimbabwe
Relationships focus- how to get your groove back
Relationships focus cont'd
Clip: Annual Crime Stats Announcement
June a terrible month for women- Cele ahead of crime stats announcement.
Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane sacked
2019/2020 Crime Stats released
Tourism update: curfew pushed to 10 pm, intra-provincial leisure stays allowed
Clip: Leisure travel allowed within provinces under new regulations
Amendment for Travel Regulations:
SIU goes after R500bn Covid-19 relief fund looters
SOUTH AFRICA HOSTS NATIONAL SUMMIT ON SCIENCE AND INNOVATION RESPONSE TO COVID-19
How we can prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections?
coffee beans
[Pre- Record] Zimbabwe clears streets, bans anti-government protests
Cape Town Sevens event called off due to COVID-19
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
Black Is King- South Africans await Beyonce's masterpiece!
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
Market Commentary
31 July 2020 7:38 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
COVID19
PPE
khuselo diko
covid-19 tender fraud

Political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the status of Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.

The Eastern Cape government on Thursday sought to clarify that Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko is not a recognised king but he is recognised as the Chief of Elubhacweni Traditional Council.

Diko made headlines recently for allegedly having benefited from a Gauteng government tender of R125 million to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PEE).

RELATED: 'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'

The African National Congress PEC said that Diko, Masuku together with his wife Loyiso, who is the MMC in the Joburg metro, will be taking leave of absence with immediate effect.

Bongani Bingwa chats to political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni to give more insight on the tender irregularities.

I think that the ANC needs to look into itself because it cannot be that it is increasingly becoming synonymous with corruption. That you have such a close family of comrades who have these networks and relationships might suggest that the rules of patronage are quite deeper than we think.

Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Political analyst

Fikeni says the kings that are recognised in the Eastern Cape are the ones that came out of the Ntlapo Commission.

Within the Baca people, there might have been claims or even requests for recognitions and that has never come close to the recognition of kingship. The reigning chiefs amongst AmaBhaca and the Diko's there is a contestation as to which one are senior since Madzikane's son gave birth to Makaula and Diko.

Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Political analyst

In reality in a formal or legal sense the kingship had not existed but there might have been a claim from the Diko royal house that they are more senior than the Makaula house.

Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Political analyst

Listen below to the full conversation:


