[WATCH] Man rescuing an unconscious driver from burning car goes viral

Man rescuing an unconscious driver from burning car goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a man rescuing an unconscious driver from a burning car went viral.

Watch the video below:

This black man is a hero. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/y88dWQLHeP — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@jess_dfm) July 30, 2020

