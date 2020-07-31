[WATCH] 'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute
'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute
Three-year-old Ntandokazi Matikane revealing her shaved head after she developed an infection from sand, is the cutest video doing the rounds on social media.
The video has been viewed by over two million users.
Watch this beautiful video below:
Y’all better act surprised!!! pic.twitter.com/SW0Anmdjqr— Ma ka Ta-Da (@Makh0tso) July 8, 2020
