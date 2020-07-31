[WATCH] 'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
Political instability in Zimbabwe
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Senzele Ndebele
Shingi Munyeza
Piers Pigou
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- how to get your groove back
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Chantel Fowler
Today at 11:35
Relationships focus cont'd
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
Clip: Annual Crime Stats Announcement
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:07
June a terrible month for women- Cele ahead of crime stats announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane sacked
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan- Forensic investigator
Today at 12:10
2019/2020 Crime Stats released
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Dr Andrew Faull
Today at 12:15
Tourism update: curfew pushed to 10 pm, intra-provincial leisure stays allowed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashleigh Perremore - supporter at #ServeUsPlease movement
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Today at 12:15
Clip: Leisure travel allowed within provinces under new regulations
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:18
Amendment for Travel Regulations:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO
Today at 12:23
SIU goes after R500bn Covid-19 relief fund looters
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 12:27
SOUTH AFRICA HOSTS NATIONAL SUMMIT ON SCIENCE AND INNOVATION RESPONSE TO COVID-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
How we can prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 12:37
coffee beans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Iain Harris - Founder at Coffeebeanroutes
Iain Harris
Today at 12:37
[Pre- Record] Zimbabwe clears streets, bans anti-government protests
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:40
Cape Town Sevens event called off due to COVID-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Black Is King- South Africans await Beyonce's masterpiece!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Trevor Stuurman- Visual Artist and Storyteller.
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 300,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 309,601, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. Gauteng has 111,061 recoveries. 31 July 2020 12:20 AM
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations. 30 July 2020 5:51 PM
Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts The SAHRC says it has to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts. 30 July 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 9:18 AM
Presidency spokesperson's husband might not even be a recognised king Political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the status of Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko. 31 July 2020 7:38 AM
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba. 30 July 2020 6:20 PM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon. 29 July 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 July 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing an unconscious driver from burning car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 July 2020 8:46 AM
We were under real lockdown during the state of emergency in 1986 - Romeo Kumalo Businessman, entrepreneur and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future. 30 July 2020 2:56 PM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 300,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 309,601, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. Gauteng has 111,061 recoveries. 31 July 2020 12:20 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] 'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute

31 July 2020 8:46 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, song on COVID-19 goes viral

'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute

Three-year-old Ntandokazi Matikane revealing her shaved head after she developed an infection from sand, is the cutest video doing the rounds on social media.

The video has been viewed by over two million users.

Watch this beautiful video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


31 July 2020 8:46 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-07-31-at-82400-ampng

[WATCH] Man rescuing an unconscious driver from burning car goes viral

31 July 2020 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kumalo-romeojpg

We were under real lockdown during the state of emergency in 1986 - Romeo Kumalo

30 July 2020 2:56 PM

Businessman, entrepreneur and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

super-fragile-theme-songjpg

[WATCH] Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, song on COVID-19 goes viral

30 July 2020 11:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pretenderjpg

[WATCH] Man pretending to be hit by golf ball to scare golfers goes viral

30 July 2020 9:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix logo 2019

Netflix teams up with two organisations for TV and film COVID-19 relief fund

29 July 2020 5:42 PM

Independent Producers Organisation's Trish Downing says Netflix will provide R8,3-million to SA television and film industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

concert-event-performance-stage-festival-music-crowd-123rf

National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists

29 July 2020 1:43 PM

CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging time

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200729candymoloijpg

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi

29 July 2020 9:59 AM

Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-29-at-85803-ampng

[WATCH] Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches

29 July 2020 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-29-at-83508-ampng

[WATCH] Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her

29 July 2020 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-28-at-80725-ampng

[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

28 July 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Presidency spokesperson's husband might not even be a recognised king

Politics

Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector

Politics

'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Police Minister Bheki Cele releases latest crime stats

31 July 2020 10:34 AM

LIVE BLOG: Police Minister Bheki Cele reveals 2019/2020 crime statistics

31 July 2020 10:21 AM

Joburg Mayor Makhubo accedes to MMC Loyiso Masuku's request for leave of absence

31 July 2020 9:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA