Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector





The tourism industry is battling to survive with businesses in distress and millions of jobs on the line as the impact of COVID-19 continues to ravage the economy.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Thursday said that she had hoped that the R200 million loan guarantee scheme would assist qualifying businesses who had not received financial help.

The R200 million that the industry had received to help keep the sector afloat ran out after only providing relief to about 60% of applicants, she added.

In response to that the government has eased regulations and extended the curfew to 10pm to accommodate the battling restaurant industry.

Kubayi-Ngubane joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the tourism industry.

We could only give 4000 companies which received the relief fund, we had more companies that applied. What worries me is that there were companies who qualified but couldn't be supported because the money has run out. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister - Tourism

She says because the money had run out, the department is pushing for the opening of the sector.

We can't be blind to the fact that we have a pandemic in our hands and while we are doing our best to be able to give life to the sector, we need to balance that to lives and livelihoods. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister - Tourism

She says the easing of lockdown regulations will go a long way in assisting the sector during this time.

Inter-provincial travel for leisure will go a long way; safaris being able to operate will go a long way. The extension of the curfew so that restaurants can serve dinner even without alcohol will go a long way. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister - Tourism

Listen below to the full conversation: