Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector
The tourism industry is battling to survive with businesses in distress and millions of jobs on the line as the impact of COVID-19 continues to ravage the economy.
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Thursday said that she had hoped that the R200 million loan guarantee scheme would assist qualifying businesses who had not received financial help.
The R200 million that the industry had received to help keep the sector afloat ran out after only providing relief to about 60% of applicants, she added.
RELATED: Minister says they are keen to help every tourism sector business - report
In response to that the government has eased regulations and extended the curfew to 10pm to accommodate the battling restaurant industry.
Kubayi-Ngubane joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the tourism industry.
We could only give 4000 companies which received the relief fund, we had more companies that applied. What worries me is that there were companies who qualified but couldn't be supported because the money has run out.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister - Tourism
She says because the money had run out, the department is pushing for the opening of the sector.
We can't be blind to the fact that we have a pandemic in our hands and while we are doing our best to be able to give life to the sector, we need to balance that to lives and livelihoods.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister - Tourism
She says the easing of lockdown regulations will go a long way in assisting the sector during this time.
Inter-provincial travel for leisure will go a long way; safaris being able to operate will go a long way. The extension of the curfew so that restaurants can serve dinner even without alcohol will go a long way.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister - Tourism
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Presidency spokesperson's husband might not even be a recognised king
Political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the status of Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.Read More
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.Read More
Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations
Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation or a special audit by the Auditor General of South Africa'.Read More
Pushing corruption cases through judiciary alone is very slow - Whistle-blower
Kenyan John Githongo says Parliament is the first stop in talking about accountability on behalf of the people of South Africa.Read More
'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'
Political analyst Xolani Dube gives his take on the expectation that top officials will take leave following COVID-19 corruption claims.Read More
DA Joburg caucus calls for probe into Loyiso Masuku amid PPE corruption claims
Deputy caucus leader in the city Michael Sun says the investigation will give Masuku an opportunity to clear her name.Read More
'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'
ANC's Pule Mabe reflects on the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni and explains why crowds gathered at his house on TuesdayRead More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record'
Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims.Read More
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims
Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruptionRead More