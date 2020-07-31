'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist
The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned the actions of Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo who threatened to shoot Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji.
Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation after he was verbally abused during a recorded telephone conversation with Mamabolo.
Malatji says he was inquiring about claims made against the MP when he was verbally attacked.
I got a call from members of Milo Malatjie branch in Seshego in Limpopo complaining that Mr Mamabolo threatened them with violence after they engaged him about a Facebook post .... I said to them I need evidence and they sent me several screengrabs purportedly from Mamabolo to them.Ngwako Malatji, Journalist - Sunday World
I phoned Mr Mamabolo to find out if it is true that he made these threats against his members and he disputed that .... to my shock towards the end of the interview he then said to me 'I have always been telling you that you write the S word' and threatened to shoot me. He said to me 'I am going to kick your testicles'... upon the advice I got from my boss and the owners of the company, I opened two counts of intimidation against him.Ngwako Malatji, Journalist - Sunday World
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they have referred the matter to relevant structures within the party.
The ANC does not identify with that kind of conduct, it is not befitting of anyone who is a public representative of the African National Congress to mete out threats against individuals, especially journalists who are expected to report without fear or favour.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
The secretary-general's office is seized with this matter, hence we have already issued a statement.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
@MYANC condemns in the strongest possible terms the behavior of its Member of Parliament (MP), Boy Mamabolo. pic.twitter.com/gYvnp3574I— African National Congress (@MYANC) July 31, 2020
The relevant structures of the organisation are going to act upon this.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
News24 launches new monthly subscription service
Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content.Read More
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 300,000 mark
The number of national recoveries so far is 309,601, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. Gauteng has 111,061 recoveries.Read More
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge
Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations.Read More
Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts
The SAHRC says it has to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts.Read More
Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations
Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation or a special audit by the Auditor General of South Africa'.Read More
Minister says they are keen to help every tourism sector business - report
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane extends current 9pm curfew to 10pm and leisure travel is permitted within provinces.Read More
[LISTEN] The impact of COVID-19 on gig workers
Azania speaks to global venture capital firm Flourish venture partner Ameya Upadhyay on their recent research.Read More
City of Joburg on a mission to resolve long-standing problem of unpaid bills
MMC for finance Jolidee Matongo says it is not fair that a query can remain unresolved over a period of a year or years.Read More
'What renewal? Thabo Mbeki was a president before, what did he do?'
The Clement Manyathela Show listeners argue about former president Thabo Mbeki's call for the "renewal" of the ANC.Read More
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More