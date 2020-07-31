'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist





The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned the actions of Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo who threatened to shoot Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji.

Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation after he was verbally abused during a recorded telephone conversation with Mamabolo.

Malatji says he was inquiring about claims made against the MP when he was verbally attacked.

I got a call from members of Milo Malatjie branch in Seshego in Limpopo complaining that Mr Mamabolo threatened them with violence after they engaged him about a Facebook post .... I said to them I need evidence and they sent me several screengrabs purportedly from Mamabolo to them. Ngwako Malatji, Journalist - Sunday World

I phoned Mr Mamabolo to find out if it is true that he made these threats against his members and he disputed that .... to my shock towards the end of the interview he then said to me 'I have always been telling you that you write the S word' and threatened to shoot me. He said to me 'I am going to kick your testicles'... upon the advice I got from my boss and the owners of the company, I opened two counts of intimidation against him. Ngwako Malatji, Journalist - Sunday World

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they have referred the matter to relevant structures within the party.

The ANC does not identify with that kind of conduct, it is not befitting of anyone who is a public representative of the African National Congress to mete out threats against individuals, especially journalists who are expected to report without fear or favour. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

The secretary-general's office is seized with this matter, hence we have already issued a statement. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

@MYANC condemns in the strongest possible terms the behavior of its Member of Parliament (MP), Boy Mamabolo. pic.twitter.com/gYvnp3574I — African National Congress (@MYANC) July 31, 2020

The relevant structures of the organisation are going to act upon this. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

