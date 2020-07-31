Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
Council for the advancement of the constitution calls for goverment to prosecute those responsible for looting from the Covid-19 solidarity fund
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 15:20
Accountability for Covid-19 corruption
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Neeshan Balton
Today at 15:45
Zimbabwe day of peaceful protest in Zimbabwe against Covid-19 corruption
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director, Human Rights Watch
Today at 15:53
Workers, communities unite in protest against government's COVID-19 response
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Rehad Desai
Today at 16:10
National Police Commissioner on Crime Stats
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khehla John Sitole - National Police Commissioner at South African Police Service
Today at 16:45
World Ranger Day – Celebrate unsung heroes who put their lives on the line to protect wild spaces
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrew Campbell, Chief Executive Office – Game Rangers Association of Africa.
Today at 16:53
Apple delays release of new iPhone
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Aki Anastasiou, EWN traffic reporter
Today at 17:11
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jesse Clegg
Today at 18:09
SA bloated and chokes on crime
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - Project Manager: Vehicle Crime at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist

31 July 2020 11:50 AM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
threats on journalists
threats
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo

Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the Member of Parliament.

The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned the actions of Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo who threatened to shoot Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji.

Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation after he was verbally abused during a recorded telephone conversation with Mamabolo.

Malatji says he was inquiring about claims made against the MP when he was verbally attacked.

I got a call from members of Milo Malatjie branch in Seshego in Limpopo complaining that Mr Mamabolo threatened them with violence after they engaged him about a Facebook post .... I said to them I need evidence and they sent me several screengrabs purportedly from Mamabolo to them.

Ngwako Malatji, Journalist - Sunday World

I phoned Mr Mamabolo to find out if it is true that he made these threats against his members and he disputed that .... to my shock towards the end of the interview he then said to me 'I have always been telling you that you write the S word' and threatened to shoot me. He said to me 'I am going to kick your testicles'... upon the advice I got from my boss and the owners of the company, I opened two counts of intimidation against him.

Ngwako Malatji, Journalist - Sunday World

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they have referred the matter to relevant structures within the party.

The ANC does not identify with that kind of conduct, it is not befitting of anyone who is a public representative of the African National Congress to mete out threats against individuals, especially journalists who are expected to report without fear or favour.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

The secretary-general's office is seized with this matter, hence we have already issued a statement.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

The relevant structures of the organisation are going to act upon this.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

Click on the link below to hear more...


31 July 2020 11:50 AM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
threats on journalists
threats
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo

