'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position'
Three years after he was suspended on full pay, former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has been fired.
Phahlane had been on suspension since 2017 and was charged with fraud in connection with a police tender.
He and his 11 co-accused will go on trial in November on charges of fraud, theft and obstructing or defeating the course of justice.
The charges are in connection with a tender worth millions of rands that was awarded to a private company to install blue lights in police vehicles.
An internal police report has recommended that Phahlane be dismissed with immediate effect.
Clement Manyathela chats to Democratic Alliance Police shadow minister Andrew Whitfield and justice and violence programme head at the Institute of Security Studies Gareth Newham to give insight on the matter.
Whitfield says the party is pleased as finally there is action against top cops in senior management positions.
General Phahlane is just one of many generals in the South African Police Service that have been under investigations for serious crimes like tender irregularities and defeating the ends of justice.Andrew Whitfield, Police shadow minister - DA
Newham says this is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption.
It is very dangerous for an organisation to not have stability in the top position.Gareth Newham, Justice and violence programme head - Institute of Security Studies
Listen below to the full conversation:
